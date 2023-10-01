Operation Moonlight in Kerala: Vigilance raids Bevco outlets; massive irregularities found in liquor sales

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau launched simultaneous raids at various Bevco outlets across Kerala on Saturday (Sep 30), called 'Operation Moonlight'. The raids were based on the tip-off about irregularities in the sale and purchase of liquor.

Ernakulam: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau launched simultaneous raids at various Bevco outlets across Kerala on Saturday (Sep 30), called 'Operation Moonlight'. The raids were based on the tip-off about irregularities in the sale and purchase of liquor. In the raid, the Vigilance found serious irregularities including unaccounted money and exorbitant prices for liquor.

There were differences between the amount in the shop and the amount sold in various stores. Ilamvumthitta, Ranni, and Pathanamthitta all showed significant differences. Cash was found in a pipe inside a shop in Punalur. In Ullur, Thiruvananthapuram, Rs 3000 more were uncovered. It decided to carry out an emergency inspection at Bevco outlets after receiving more than ten complaints to Vigilance.

The North Paravur outlet had unaccounted money of Rs 17,000, and the Elanji outlet had unaccounted money of Rs 10,000. It has been reported that the workers at these outlets charged high charges for alcohol, sometimes even failing to provide the bill. The money set aside to buy the paper to wrap the bottles was swindled. They did not even utilise the paper, according to the investigation.

Some of the findings after the raid are:

Even though they have low-cost liquor in stock, some officials overcharge customers and mislead them into purchasing expensive alcohol. In exchange, some officials accept commissions in the form of bribes from the agents of the aforementioned liquor companies and fail to comply with the requirement to post information about the stock and price of liquor each day. It is alleged that some stores don't issue bills while selling alcohol to migrant workers. By exhibiting the damaged products in some outlets when there is actually no damage, officials transfer the money without paying the cost. Many officials swindle money by claiming to have purchased the wrapping paper for liquor bottles when they have not. In certain places, consumers are given alcohol without packaging.

The raids were conducted in eleven shops in Thiruvananthapuram district, ten in Ernakulam district, six in Kozhikode district, five each in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Alappuzha, Malappuram and Kannur districts and four each in Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad and Kasargod districts.

All vigilance units of the state participated in the lightning inspection under the supervision of Vigilance Inspector General of Police Harshita Atthaluri IPS and under the leadership of Superintendent of Police (Int) Raji Jacob as per the order of Vigilance Director TK Vinod Kumar IPS. Vigilance asked to report any information regarding the scam to Vigilance toll-free number 1064, 8592 900 900 or WhatsApp number 9447 789 100.

