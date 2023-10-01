Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Beyond cleanliness': PM Modi advocates fitness in latest drive | WATCH

    Responding to PM Modi's call for a nationwide cleanliness drive, people from all walks of life, including top leaders and students, joined in for an hour-long "shramdaan." This extensive cleanliness initiative, known as 'Ek tareekh ek ghanta ek saath,' was carried out across the nation.

    First Published Oct 1, 2023, 1:23 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (October 1) led by example as he actively participated in a cleanliness drive alongside wrestler Ankit Baiyanpuriya, demonstrating his commitment to the cause. In a video, PM Modi was seen wielding a broom and engaging in "shramdaan," symbolizing the importance of active participation.

    PM Modi extends congratulations to Muizzu, emphasizes commitment to strengthen bilateral ties

    In a tweet, PM Modi emphasized the holistic approach to this endeavor, stating, "Today, as the nation focuses on Swachhata, Ankit Baiyanpuriya and I did the same! Beyond just cleanliness, we blended fitness and well-being also into the mix. It is all about that Swachh and Swasth Bharat vibe."

    Prominent leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including BJP chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, also actively participated in the voluntary labor of "shramdaan." Union ministers and BJP leaders from various parts of the country enthusiastically grabbed brooms, contributing to the 'Swachhata hi Seva' campaign.

    Swachh Bharat: Amit Shah, JP Nadda other top leaders join hands to PM Modi's call for 'Clean India' today

    In a recent episode of "Mann Ki Baat," Prime Minister Modi called upon all citizens to dedicate "one hour of shramdaan for swachhata" on Sunday as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his birth anniversary, highlighting the significance of this Swachhanjali (tribute) to the Father of the Nation.

