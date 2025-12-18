PM Narendra Modi received the 'Order of Oman' (First Class), his 29th top foreign award, from Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. The honour underscores PM Modi's personal diplomacy, India's growing global influence, and strong India-Oman ties.

With the Order of Oman--the Sultanate's highest civilian honour--conferred on Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Thursday, the tally of top foreign awards received by the Prime Minister has reached 29, underscoring his personal diplomacy and India's growing global influence.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Prime Minister Modi was awarded the Order of Oman (First Class) during his two-day state visit to the country, which marked the final leg of his three-nation tour. The prestigious decoration, instituted in 1970 by Oman's founding father, Sultan Qaboos bin Said, recognises exceptional contributions to strengthening bilateral ties, public relations, and global peace.

With this honour, PM Modi has now received the highest civilian awards from 29 countries, a rare distinction that reflects both his personal diplomatic outreach and India's rising stature on the global stage.

PM Modi Dedicates Honour to India-Oman Ties

Expressing his gratitude after receiving the award, PM Modi thanked Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and said the honour was a "symbol of affection and trust between the people of India and Oman."

"For centuries, our ancestors have been connected with each other, engaged in maritime trade with one another. The Arabian Sea has become a strong bridge between our nations. I dedicate this honour to the people of India. I also dedicate this honour to our ancestors who laid the foundations of this relationship by travelling from Mandvi to Muscat. This honour is also dedicated to the seafarers who have, through centuries of exchange, contributed to the progress of both nations," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs stated that the Prime Minister dedicated the honour to the centuries-old friendship between India and Oman, describing it as a tribute to the warmth and goodwill shared between the people of the two countries.

"Prime Minister dedicated the honour to the age-old friendship between the two countries and called it a tribute to the warmth and affection between the 1.4 billion people of India and the people of Oman. The conferment of the honour during the Prime Minister's visit to Oman, coinciding with the completion of 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, imparted special significance to the occasion and to the Strategic Partnership," the MEA stated.

An Illustrious List of Global Honours

The 'Order of Oman' is the latest addition to an illustrious list of the highest civilian honours bestowed upon PM Modi by nations across continents. Earlier awards include Ethiopia's Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia, Namibia's Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis, Brazil's Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross, Trinidad and Tobago's Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Ghana's Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana, Cyprus's Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, Sri Lanka's Mitra Vibhushana, Mauritius's Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean, Kuwait's Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer, Guyana's Order of Excellence, Barbados's Order of Freedom, Nigeria's Grand Commander of the Order, Dominica's Dominica Award of Honour, Russia's Order of St Andrew the Apostle, Greece's Grand Cross of the Order of Honour, France's Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, Egypt's Order of the Nile, the Republic of Palau's Ebakl Award, Papua New Guinea's Order of Logohu, Fiji's Companion of the Order of Fiji, Bhutan's Order of the Druk Gyalpo, the United States' Legion of Merit, Bahrain's King Hamad Order of the Renaissance, the Maldives' Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin, the United Arab Emirates' Order of Zayed, Palestine's Grand Collar of the State of Palestine, Afghanistan's State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan, and Saudi Arabia's Order of King Abdulaziz. (ANI)