PM Modi was conferred with 'The First Class of the Order of Oman,' which he described as a symbol of affection and trust between the people of India and Oman. He dedicated the honour to the people of India and their ancestors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed gratitude after being conferred with "The First Class of the Order of Oman," describing the honour as a reflection of the deep and enduring bond between India and Oman.

Sharing his thoughts in a post on X, PM Modi said the recognition symbolised the affection and trust shared by the people of the two countries. "Honoured to receive the Order of Oman (First Class). My gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the Government and people of Oman for this honour. This is a symbol of affection and trust between the people of India and Oman," PM Modi wrote. https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2001637331674214679?s=20

Honour Reflects Deep Historical Ties

Placing the honour in a broader historical context, PM Modi recalled the centuries-old links between the two nations rooted in maritime trade and cultural exchanges across the Arabian Sea. "For centuries, our ancestors have been connected with each other, engaged in maritime trade with one another. The Arabian Sea has become a strong bridge between our nations," he said.

Highlighting the people-centric nature of the relationship, PM Modi dedicated the honour to the people of India, acknowledging their role in sustaining the longstanding ties between the two countries. "I dedicate this honour to the people of India," he added.

He also paid tribute to those who laid the foundation of India-Oman ties through historic journeys and exchanges. "I also dedicate this honour to our ancestors who laid the foundations of this relationship by travelling from Mandvi to Muscat," PM Modi said.

Extending the dedication further, the Prime Minister acknowledged the contribution of generations of seafarers who helped shape ties between the two nations over centuries. "This honour is also dedicated to the seafarers who have, through centuries of exchange, contributed to the progress of both nations," he said.

The warmth of India-Oman ties was also reflected at the conclusion of the visit, as Oman's Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, who is also the brother of the Sultan of Oman, greeted PM Modi with a namaste while bidding him farewell.

Strengthening Economic Partnership

PM Modi arrived in Oman on Wednesday on the final leg of his three-nation overseas engagement and was received by Sultan Haitham bin Tarik at Al Baraka Palace in Muscat, setting the stage for high-level bilateral interactions.

Building on this engagement, PM Modi and Sultan Haitham bin Tarik held talks earlier on Thursday, during which India and Oman signed a free trade agreement.

CEPA to Boost Trade, Investment

During the meeting, both leaders welcomed the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), affirming that the pact would further deepen economic cooperation and strengthen the India-Oman strategic partnership.

"The agreement will increase trade between India and Oman, boost investment, catalyse economic diversification, unlock opportunities in all major sectors of the economy, enhance economic growth and generate employment," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"For people, CEPA means more jobs, better market access for businesses, stronger supply chains and greater economic opportunities on both sides," Jaiswal added.

Elaborating on the discussions, the MEA spokesperson said that PM Modi and Sultan Haitham had "exchanged views on a wide range of topics, including defence and security, trade and investment, energy and agriculture, technology and emerging and new fields, culture and people-to-people relations, and more."

According to Jaiswal, the leaders also discussed issues of regional and global interest, details of which he shared in a post on X.

Focus on Business and Regional Engagement

Alongside the bilateral engagements, PM Modi also participated on Thursday in the India-Oman Business Forum, where he highlighted several reforms initiated by India over the past 11 years, noting that these measures have helped position the country as one of the most competitive markets globally.

The Oman visit formed the concluding leg of a three-nation overseas engagement that began in another West Asian country, Jordan, underscoring New Delhi's growing focus on the region.

As part of his overseas engagements, PM Modi also paid a two-day visit to Ethiopia, during which he was conferred the Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia. During the visit, India and Ethiopia elevated their bilateral relationship to a "Strategic Partnership" on Tuesday.

Earlier, during the Jordan leg of the engagement, PM Modi met King Abdullah II and held a series of official engagements with the Jordanian government as well as members of the business community. (ANI)