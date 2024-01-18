Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Explained: Who are the Baloch Liberation Front, the outfit that Pakistan bombed in Iran?

    Pakistan conducted precision strikes on Baloch separatist militants inside Iranian territory, targeting the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF). The operation, described as a "series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted" strikes, aimed to eliminate terrorists without collateral damage

    Explained Who are the Baloch Liberation Front, the outfit that Pakistan bombed in Iran?
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 18, 2024, 4:47 PM IST

    Pakistan executed precision strikes inside Iranian territory on Thursday, targeting separatist Baloch militants, as confirmed by the Pakistani foreign ministry. This action comes just two days after Tehran had reported its own military operation against another group based within Pakistani borders.

    The Pakistani foreign ministry described the operation as 'intelligence-based' and characterized it as a 'series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts'. According to official statements, a notable number of terrorists were eliminated in the course of this operation.

    Following the strikes, Pakistan's charge d'affaires, its senior-most diplomat, was summoned to Tehran. The strikes reportedly involved the use of killer drones, rockets, loitering munitions, and standoff weapons in a precision assault against the Baloch militants.

    The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing, emphasized Pakistan's commitment to defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity against any threats. The statement affirmed the determination to overcome all enemies with the support of the people. However, the ISPR also underscored the importance of dialogue and cooperation for resolving bilateral issues with Iran.

    Notably, the Pakistan army took precautions to minimize collateral damage during the precision strikes on Iranian soil. 

    Who are the Baloch Liberation Front?

    The operation focused on targeting the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF), a group advocating for the independence of Balochistan, a province in Pakistan's west. The BLF, representing ethnic Baloch militants, has a long-standing history of conflict with the central government, citing exploitation of the province's rich gas and mineral resources.

    Baloch insurgents, including the BLF, have historically targeted gas projects, infrastructure, and security posts in Balochistan. They have expanded their attacks beyond the province, occasionally targeting Chinese projects and workers, despite assurances from Pakistan about the security measures in place. 

    Related Coverage

    Pakistan retaliates, claims 'number of terrorists' killed in airstrikes on Iran province

     

    Pakistan-Iran ties blow up in border strikes; China seeks 'restraint'

    Pakistan recalls its envoy in Iran, warns Tehran of 'right to respond'

    Explained: Who are Jaish al-Adl group that was attacked by Iran in Pakistan?

    Unprecedented: Iran airstrike on terrorist group in Pakistan

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2024, 4:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    China registers lowest birth rate since its foundation, dwindling population draws further existential crisis avv

    China registers lowest birth rate since its foundation, dwindling population draws further existential crisis

    Pakistan retaliates, launches strikes on targets at Iran border

    Pakistan retaliates, claims 'number of terrorists' killed in airstrikes on Iran province

    Pakistan Iran ties blow up in border strikes; China seeks 'restraint'

    Pakistan-Iran ties blow up in border strikes; China seeks 'restraint'

    US and China plan advance space missions, race to occupy orbital parking spots heats up avv

    US and China plan advance space missions, race to occupy orbital parking spots heats up

    Pakistan recalls its envoy in Iran, warns Tehran of 'right to respond'

    Pakistan recalls its envoy in Iran, warns Tehran of 'right to respond'

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Rs 10 ticket journey will be discontinued; says Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar rkn

    Kerala: Rs 10 ticket journey will be discontinued; says Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir's replica built using 20kg of Parle-G biscuits (WATCH) vkp

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir's replica built using 20kg of Parle-G biscuits (WATCH)

    China registers lowest birth rate since its foundation, dwindling population draws further existential crisis avv

    China registers lowest birth rate since its foundation, dwindling population draws further existential crisis

    Happy Birthday Jenson Button: Top 10 quotes by the Formula 1 legend osf

    Happy Birthday Jenson Button: Top 10 quotes by the Formula 1 legend

    Karnataka HC issues notice to Centre, State over unauthorised madrassa at Jumma Masjid in Srirangapatna vkp

    Karnataka HC issues notice to Centre, State govts over unauthorised madrassa at Jumma Masjid in Srirangapatna

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon