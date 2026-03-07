The US has launched 'Operation Epic Fury,' conducting over 3,000 strikes on Iran. President Trump has demanded 'unconditional surrender' and wants a say in selecting the next Supreme Leader after a US-Israel strike killed Ayatollah Khamenei.

US Central Command has announced a major intensification of its military campaign, confirming that thousands of strikes have been conducted against targets inside Iran over the past week. In a statement released on X, the military command detailed the progress of the ongoing mission, designated as "Operation Epic Fury."

"U.S. forces have struck over 3,000 targets in the first week of Operation Epic Fury, and we are not slowing down," US Central Command stated.

Trump Demands 'Unconditional Surrender'

Parallel to this military surge, US President Donald Trump on Friday declared that there would be "no deal with Iran except unconditional surrender." Amid the escalating West Asia conflict, the President asserted that Tehran must capitulate before any diplomatic negotiations can proceed.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump emphasised that the US and its allies, particularly Israel, would only consider an agreement with Iran after the country's leadership completely yields and is replaced by "great & acceptable leader(s)". The President also articulated ambitions to help reconstruct Iran into a stronger nation following its capitulation, coining the phrase "MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!)" in an echo of his familiar political slogan.

"There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER! After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before. IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE. 'MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!),'" his post read.

Conflict Context: Killing of Iran's Supreme Leader

These developments follow a week of extreme volatility after a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory killed its Supreme Leader, Khamenei, and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran. In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab countries, targeting American military bases and Israeli assets. Meanwhile, Israel has continued its strikes on Tehran and widened the conflict to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah.

Trump Weighs In on Iranian Succession

Amidst the fallout, Trump expressed his desire to be personally involved in selecting Iran's next Supreme Leader following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In an exclusive interview with Axios, Trump said he wanted a role in the appointment of Iran's next leader, drawing a comparison to his involvement in political developments in Venezuela.

Rejects Mojtaba Khamenei as Successor

He specifically criticised the possible succession of Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the late Supreme Leader, who is widely viewed as a leading contender. "They are wasting their time. Khamenei's son is a lightweight. I have to be involved in the appointment, like with Delcy [Rodriguez] in Venezuela," Trump said.

Trump described Mojtaba Khamenei as "unacceptable," adding that he would prefer a leader who could bring "harmony and peace" to Iran. He warned that a continuation of his father's policies could lead to renewed conflict with the United States.

While reports suggest that Mojtaba Khamenei, a 56-year-old cleric with close ties to the IRGC, is a frontrunner, the Iranian government has officially refuted these claims. Via the Consulate General in Mumbai, authorities stated that reports regarding potential candidates have no official source and are officially denied.

According to Axios, the US President remains firm that Washington should not accept any new Iranian leader who would pursue policies similar to those of the late Khamenei. (ANI)