Pakistan retaliates, launches strikes on targets at Iran border

Tensions rise between Iran and Pakistan as both countries engage in a series of military strikes following Iran's attack on a terrorist group within Pakistani territory. Pakistan retaliates by targeting Balochistan, prompting diplomatic measures and strong warnings

In a dramatic escalation of hostilities, Pakistan has reportedly retaliated against Iran, launching strikes on targets in the Balochistan region. This development comes just a day after Iran carried out a drone and missile attack on the headquarters of a terrorist group, Jaish al-Adl, situated within Pakistan's territory.

The situation unfolded late on Tuesday when Iran, in an unprecedented move, targeted two bases of the Balochi militant group, claiming the action was in response to repeated security threats from Jaish al-Adl operating from Pakistani soil. The strikes resulted in the death of two individuals, prompting a swift and stern response from Pakistan.

In response to the violation of its sovereignty, Pakistan took diplomatic measures, recalling its ambassador in Tehran and blocking Iran's envoy from returning to Islamabad. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Pakistan deemed Iran's actions as "completely unacceptable" and issued a warning of serious consequences.

Despite the existence of communication channels between the two nations, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry expressed dismay at Iran's unilateral actions. Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, defended the strikes, stating that Jaish al-Adl had repeatedly targeted Iran's security from Pakistani soil.

Amidst the escalating tensions, India's Ministry of External Affairs maintained a cautious stance, asserting that the matter was bilateral between Iran and Pakistan. India emphasized its unwavering position of zero tolerance towards terrorism, acknowledging the right of countries to take action in self-defence.

As the situation unfolds, the international community closely watches the developments between Iran and Pakistan, hoping for a diplomatic resolution to defuse the rising tensions in the region.

