Oxford student Jan Hubel lauds India's NEP 2020 at a UNHRC session for its focus on vocational training and skill development. He believes this practical approach can foster entrepreneurship and help bridge the gap to the job market.

On the sidelines of the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Jan Hubel, a Luxembourgish national and master's student of International Development at the University of Oxford, lauded India's push to transform its education system through the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Emphasis on Vocational Training and Skill Development

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Jan stated that what surprised him most about India's education reforms was the policy's strong focus on vocational training and skill development, which gives students a practical foundation for the future. According to him, the approach encourages young people not only to pursue employment but also to develop entrepreneurial ambitions and become self-reliant.

During his work with the Akshar Foundation in Guwahati, Hubel observed how vocational training was integrated into classroom learning. Students were introduced to practical competencies such as business management, accounting, and public relations. These skills, he said, enabled them to understand real-world economic opportunities better and prepare for professional life.

Hubel emphasised that such initiatives could be transformative for students, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds. By equipping learners with practical abilities, vocational education allows them to build independence and confidently navigate everyday economic challenges.

A Distinctive Model with Practical Application

Comparing India's evolving approach to education with those in other countries, Hubel noted that the NEP's focus on creativity and independent thinking aligns with practices he has observed in places like Hong Kong and Luxembourg. However, he noted that the emphasis on applying these ideas in practical, hands-on projects gives India's model a distinctive dimension.

While working with students at the Akshar Foundation, Hubel also participated in collaborative projects, including producing a short film with students. The experience revealed how comfortable many learners were with modern technology and digital tools, skills increasingly essential in today's global economy.

Bridging the Gap and Setting a Global Example

According to Hubel, integrating livelihood and employability skills directly into school education could play an important role in addressing youth unemployment. By preparing students with both academic knowledge and practical expertise, India's reforms may help bridge the gap between education and the job market.

He added that India's efforts to expand access to skill-based education for the wider student population could also provide an example for other countries in the Global South seeking to reform their own education systems. In 2023, Hubel completed the Oxford Internship Programme with the Akshar Foundation, where he worked in government schools to implement the foundation's Indian Education Model aligned with NEP 2020. He later taught in Hong Kong and delivered lectures at Banasthali Vidyapith in Rajasthan. (ANI)