    Pakistan-Iran ties blow up in border strikes; China seeks 'restraint'

    Iran's airstrikes inside Pakistani territory have sparked a major diplomatic row. Pakistan has recalled its ambassador, suspended high-level visits, and condemned the violation of its airspace. Pakistan claims two civilians were killed, while Iran insists it targeted Jaysh al-Adl strongholds.

    Pakistan Iran ties blow up in border strikes; China seeks 'restraint'
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Jan 17, 2024, 7:32 PM IST

    A major diplomatic row has erupted after Iran carried out airstrikes inside the Pakistani territory on Tuesday. Pakistan has recalled its ambassador from Tehran and suspended all high-level visits ongoing or planned between the two countries. The airstrikes came a day after the navies of two countries held joint exercises in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz. 

    Pakistan recalls its envoy in Iran, warns Tehran of 'right to respond'

    Strategic expert Brahma Chellany in a post on X said: "Pakistan's neighbours, all agree, that, by hosting a number of UN-designated terrorist entities that stage cross-border attacks on its neighbours, Pakistan is a state sponsor of terrorism. Iran is the latest to call Pakistan's nuclear bluff by striking terrorist sanctuaries it hosts.” 

    In a statement, Pakistan’s foreign office on Wednesday condemned the "unprovoked violation of its airspace by Iran and the strike inside Pakistani territory." In the airstrike, Pakistan claimed that two civilians were killed. Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s Office has also issued a release, urging the journalists not to cover the incidents and also imposing curbs on visiting the sites. 

    The strike was conducted in the border town of Panjgur in Balochistan, as reported by Iranian media. Pakistan’s foreign ministry has yet not revealed the location where the airstrike happened.

    As per Iran’s news agency, two key strongholds of the Jaysh al-Dhulm (Jaish al-Adl) terrorist group in Pakistan were 'specifically targeted and successfully demolished by a combination of missile and drone attacks'.

    Top Level Engagement Hours Before Strike

    Hours before the airstrike, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar had met Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

    Stating that the attack was a violation of international law and the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, Pakistan’s foreign office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said: "This illegal act is completely unacceptable and has no justification whatsoever."

    "Pakistan reserves the right to respond to this illegal act and the responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran," Baloch said.

    China Seeks Restraint

    Hours after the incident, Beijing has requested Islamabad and Tehran to exercise “restraint”. In a briefing, China Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said: "We call on both sides to exercise restraint, avoid actions that would lead to an escalation of tension and work together to maintain peace and stability."

    "We consider both Iran and Pakistan as close neighbours and major Islamic countries," she added.

    Explained: Who are Jaish al-Adl group that was attacked by Iran in Pakistan?

    Unprecedented: Iran airstrike on terrorist group in Pakistan

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2024, 7:32 PM IST
    US and China plan advance space missions, race to occupy orbital parking spots heats up avv

    Pakistan recalls its envoy in Iran, warns Tehran of 'right to respond'

    Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri justifies oil import from Russia as Saudi and Iraq charge premium from India avv

    Explained: Who are Jaish al-Adl group that was attacked by Iran in Pakistan; what is the Kulbhushan Jadhav link? avv

    Pakistan sees significant surge in young voters, political parties sway age group ahead of February polls avv

    SPOTTED Shah Rukh Khan to Ananya Panday; celebs elevate style game ATG

    Ram Mandir consecration: How the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will unfold

    Sports the most lethal weapon against the curse of drugs: Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

    Football AFC Asia Cup: India gears up for clash against Uzbekistan in after impressive showing against Australia osf

    US and China plan advance space missions, race to occupy orbital parking spots heats up avv

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha vkp

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

