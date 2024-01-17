Pakistan recalls its envoy in Iran, warns Tehran of 'right to respond'

Pakistan condemned the "illegal and unacceptable" act, recalling its ambassador and halting Tehran's envoy's return. The strike raised casualties, with two children dead. Iran defended the action, citing Jaish al-Adl as the target.

In a significant diplomatic escalation, Pakistan has labelled Iran's recent strike on its territory as an "illegal and unacceptable act." The strike targeted two bases associated with the militant group Jaish al-Adl in the Balochistan province, using a combination of drones and missiles. The move has ignited a diplomatic crisis between Iran and Pakistan, adding to the regional tensions already fueled by the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Middle East.

The Pakistan foreign ministry expressed its strong objection, asserting that the strike was a violation of international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter. Pakistan has reserved the right to respond, highlighting the severity of the breach of sovereignty.

In response to the incident, Pakistan has taken diplomatic actions by recalling its ambassador from Iran and preventing Tehran's envoy from returning to Islamabad. The foreign ministry summoned the Iranian charge d’affaires to register a formal protest against the "unprovoked violation of its airspace."

The strike resulted in casualties, with two children reported dead and three others injured. Pakistan placed the responsibility for these consequences squarely on Iran, emphasizing that such unilateral acts jeopardize bilateral trust and confidence and are inconsistent with good neighbourly relations.

Mushahid Hussain Sayed, chairman of the Pakistani Senate’s defence committee, urged diplomatic dialogue to address the root causes of the issue, including ungoverned spaces in both Iran and Pakistan that may be exploited by militants.

Iran defended its actions, stating that the Revolutionary Guard targeted Jaish al-Adl bases, a group advocating for an independent Balochistan. The strike involved six bomb-carrying drones and rockets targeting homes associated with Jaish al-Adl members.

The situation has garnered international concern, with China urging restraint and emphasizing the need to avoid actions that could escalate tensions. The region remains on edge as diplomatic efforts are anticipated to navigate the fallout from this latest development.

