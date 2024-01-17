Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Pakistan recalls its envoy in Iran, warns Tehran of 'right to respond'

    Pakistan condemned the "illegal and unacceptable" act, recalling its ambassador and halting Tehran's envoy's return. The strike raised casualties, with two children dead. Iran defended the action, citing Jaish al-Adl as the target.

    Pakistan recalls its envoy in Iran, warns Tehran of 'right to respond'
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 17, 2024, 6:13 PM IST

    In a significant diplomatic escalation, Pakistan has labelled Iran's recent strike on its territory as an "illegal and unacceptable act." The strike targeted two bases associated with the militant group Jaish al-Adl in the Balochistan province, using a combination of drones and missiles. The move has ignited a diplomatic crisis between Iran and Pakistan, adding to the regional tensions already fueled by the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Middle East.

    Explained: Who are Jaish al-Adl group that was attacked by Iran in Pakistan?

    The Pakistan foreign ministry expressed its strong objection, asserting that the strike was a violation of international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter. Pakistan has reserved the right to respond, highlighting the severity of the breach of sovereignty.

    In response to the incident, Pakistan has taken diplomatic actions by recalling its ambassador from Iran and preventing Tehran's envoy from returning to Islamabad. The foreign ministry summoned the Iranian charge d’affaires to register a formal protest against the "unprovoked violation of its airspace."

    The strike resulted in casualties, with two children reported dead and three others injured. Pakistan placed the responsibility for these consequences squarely on Iran, emphasizing that such unilateral acts jeopardize bilateral trust and confidence and are inconsistent with good neighbourly relations.

    Mushahid Hussain Sayed, chairman of the Pakistani Senate’s defence committee, urged diplomatic dialogue to address the root causes of the issue, including ungoverned spaces in both Iran and Pakistan that may be exploited by militants.

    Iran defended its actions, stating that the Revolutionary Guard targeted Jaish al-Adl bases, a group advocating for an independent Balochistan. The strike involved six bomb-carrying drones and rockets targeting homes associated with Jaish al-Adl members.

    The situation has garnered international concern, with China urging restraint and emphasizing the need to avoid actions that could escalate tensions. The region remains on edge as diplomatic efforts are anticipated to navigate the fallout from this latest development.

    Unprecedented: Iran airstrike on terrorist group in Pakistan

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2024, 6:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri justifies oil import from Russia as Saudi and Iraq charge premium from India avv

    Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri justifies oil import from Russia as Saudi and Iraq charge premium from India

    Explained: Who are Jaish al-Adl group that was attacked by Iran in Pakistan; what is the Kulbhushan Jadhav link? avv

    Explained: Who are Jaish al-Adl group that was attacked by Iran in Pak; what is the Kulbhushan Jadhav link?

    Pakistan sees significant surge in young voters, political parties sway age group ahead of February polls avv

    Pakistan sees significant surge in young voters, political parties sway age group ahead of February polls

    NATO ups its real-time surveillance on Russia as threat of escalation looms high, AWACS keeping a close eye avv

    NATO ups its real-time surveillance on Russia as threat of escalation looms high, AWACS keeping a close eye

    Rumours of Indian involvement in Iran bombing Pakistan on social media

    India behind Iran bombing Pakistan? Rumours flood social media

    Recent Stories

    Football Happy Birthday Aitana Bonmati: Top 10 moments of the Spanish star osf

    Happy Birthday Aitana Bonmati: Top 10 moments of the Spanish star

    7 tallest waterfalls of Europe ATG

    7 tallest waterfalls of Europe

    Trouble mounts for Exalogic; firm owned by Kerala CM's daughter made 'mysterious transactions', says ROC anr

    Trouble mounts for Exalogic; firm owned by Kerala CM's daughter made 'mysterious transactions', says ROC

    Kalash Yatra reaches Ayodhya's Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha; Ram Lalla idol installation next snt

    Kalash Yatra reaches Ayodhya's Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha; Ram Lalla idol installation next

    Carrier Battle Group Navy to showcase 'Aatmanirbharta' on Republic Day 2024

    Carrier Battle Group and Nari Shakti... Navy to showcase ‘Aatmanirbharta' on Republic Day 2024

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon