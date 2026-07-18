An Indian professional living in Japan has gone viral after sharing a sarcastic video praising the country's employee-friendly work culture. His humorous take on hybrid work, paid overtime, weekends and bonuses sparked widespread reactions across social media.

An Indian professional living in Japan has gone viral after sharing a humorous video that playfully criticised the country's employee-friendly work culture. Instead of complaining about long working hours or workplace stress, he sarcastically listed benefits such as hybrid working, uninterrupted weekends, paid overtime and generous bonuses as reasons why he was "completely fed up" with his job. The light-hearted video has struck a chord with social media users, attracting widespread attention and sparking discussions about work-life balance in Japan.

The man, identified as Ajay Pandey, shared the video on Instagram, where he revealed that he has been working in Japan for the past 11 years. His tongue-in-cheek remarks quickly resonated with viewers, many of whom appreciated the contrast between Japanese workplace practices and those experienced elsewhere.

Every Weekend Is Wasted Like This

In the video, Pandey jokingly claimed that working in Japan had become "extremely difficult" because of the country's employee-friendly work culture.

"It has been so many years since I moved here, and honestly, working in Japan is extremely difficult. I find the work culture here absolutely terrible. I have to go to the office only three days a week and work from home for the remaining two. There is no overtime on weekends either, so I am forced to spend my time going camping or on bike rides," Pandey said.

Continuing his sarcastic remarks, he joked that his manager never contacted him outside working hours.

"I am genuinely annoyed with my manager because he never calls me or thinks of me on weekends. For the past 11 years, he has been friend-zoning me every weekend. At least call me to work once in a while. Every weekend is wasted like this," he added.

Paid Overtime Becomes Another 'Complaint'

Pandey also humorously referred to the company's overtime policy, saying that approval for extra work is difficult to obtain, but employees are paid for every 15 minutes they work once it is approved.

"Even when I request overtime, it is approved only with great difficulty, and when they finally approve it, they pay me for every 15 minutes I work," he said.

They Simply Throw Two Or Three Months' Salary At You

He went on to compare workplace bonuses in Japan with the customary Diwali gifts often given by employers in India.

"There is no proper Diwali bonus here either, not even a box of laddoos or a pen. Instead, they simply throw two or three months' salary at you as a bonus. Honestly, I am completely fed up with working in Japan," he concluded.

Pandey shared the video with the caption, "Japan work culture."

How Did Social Media React?

The humorous clip quickly attracted thousands of reactions, with users sharing their own views on working in Japan.

One user commented: "That's why india is best."

Second user commented: "Few jobs like this are exists, but not all are the same! Don't get trapped."

Third user commented: "You are living my dream life bro... Meri bucket list me name hai..japan ka."