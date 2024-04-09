Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ever seen Total Solar Eclipse from space? Check out NASA's rare video (WATCH)

    The total solar eclipse of 2024 was the historic celestial event because it won't be visible across the contiguous US again until August 2044. NASA released a riveting live feed to see the solar eclipse on its official YouTube account. The western and northern parts of New York State witnessed a complete eclipse for the first time in almost a century.

    Ever seen Total Solar Eclipse 2024 from space? Check out NASA's rare video (WATCH)
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 9, 2024, 8:32 AM IST

    Millions of people across parts of Mexico, Canada, and the United States watched the rare total solar eclipse on Monday. The path of totality, a tiny area where the Moon completely obscures the Sun, crossed across cities and sent the United States into a frenzy.

    NASA released a riveting live feed to see the solar eclipse on its official YouTube account. The western and northern parts of New York State witnessed a complete eclipse for the first time in almost a century.

    The first significant viewing location in North America was the coastal resort town of Mazatlan, located in Mexico. The partial eclipse in the United States started in southern Texas, close to Eagle Pass, on the country's southern border with Mexico.

    An annular eclipse, which occurs when the moon can't entirely cover the Sun, won't come over this region of the earth again until 2046, making the total solar eclipse of 2024 the historic celestial event. It won't be seen over the continental US again until August 2044.

    NASA recently posted on X, emphasizing the importance of safety when viewing the entire solar eclipse: "We want you to watch the total solar #eclipse." Simply said, we don't want it to be your final impression." NASA emphasized that without specific eye protection for solar gazing, it is not safe to gaze directly at the Sun.

    NASA said, "Do NOT look at the Sun through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device while wearing eclipse glasses or using a handheld solar viewer." This is because the concentrated solar rays will burn through the filter and inflict catastrophic eye damage.

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2024, 8:32 AM IST
