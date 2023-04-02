'Enjoy the blossoms': China colleges give students 7-day break to 'fall in love'; Here's why

Several colleges in China have come up with a unique plan to increase the fallen birth rate as the population concerns have already reached a high point in the country. Now, several colleges are giving a week off to students to fall in love.

In light of China's impending demographic catastrophe caused by a declining birthrate, the government's political advisers have proposed a number of solutions. Several colleges have also come up with a unique plan to support the national concern.

In order to stop China's declining birth rate during a weeklong vacation in April, nine vocational schools in China urge their students to go out and discover love. The Fan Mei Education Group-run schools gave notice on March 23 that they would be taking a break from April 1 to April 7 and urged pupils to have fun during that time.

The 7-day holiday encourages students to “learn to love nature, love life, and enjoy love through enjoying the spring break."

“I hope that students can go to see the green water and green mountains and feel the breath of spring. This will not only broaden students’ horizons and cultivate their sentiments, but also enrich and deepen the teaching content in the classroom," said Liang Guohui, deputy dean of Mianyang Flying Vocational College.

The homework for students includes writing diaries, keeping track of personal development and making travel videos. “Walk out of campus, get in touch with nature, and with your heart feel the beauty of spring," the statement added.

Since 2019, schools have given students and instructors a week off in the spring, but this year's motif, "enjoy the blossoms, go fall in love," puts a particular focus on romance.

The statement comes as China attempts to boost its quickly falling marriage and birth rates. Local businesses, provinces, and municipalities have been trying with methods to encourage marriage, such as starting ads urging city women to date older rural males, or providing 30 days of "marriage leave."

