    'I'm still alive...' 86-year-old Pope Francis jokes as he leaves hospital

    The pope, 86, was taken to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Wednesday after complaining of breathing difficulties, but responded rapidly to an infusion of antibiotics, his medical team has said.
     

    First Published Apr 2, 2023, 10:33 AM IST

    Pope Francis left hospital and returned to the Vatican on Saturday after being treated for bronchitis, making light of his illness by saying: "I'm still alive you know". The pontiff, 86, was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Wednesday after claiming to be having respiratory problems. His medical staff has reported that he reacted quickly to an antibiotic infusion.

    Before departing the hospital premises, Francis got out of his vehicle and supported himself with a walking stick in an effort to demonstrate that he was completely recovered.

    In addition to verifying that he would rule over the Palm Sunday service in St. Peter's Square and deliver his customary weekly speech to the faithful, he welcomed well-wishers and spoke briefly with waiting media.

    Following the service on Sunday, the Vatican announced that the pope would participate in the week of Easter celebrations, with the backing of the cardinals.

    Francis hugged a mother in tears whose young daughter had passed away the previous night in the hospital before climbing back into the vehicle. He then prayed with the parents. A little boy with a fractured arm had his plaster cast signed as well. Before driving off, he waved from the window of his vehicle.

    The pope, who marked the 10th anniversary of his pontificate in March, has suffered a number of ailments in recent years.

    He was last admitted to the hospital in 2021 for colon surgery, but that time he was concealed from view as he departed the Gemelli.

    He will have a challenging week as the Roman Catholic Church prepares for the most significant day in its schedule, Easter Sunday, which falls on April 9. This preparation includes a number of rituals, services, and processions.

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2023, 11:02 AM IST
