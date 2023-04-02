Watch: Hot air balloon catches fire mid-air in Mexico, forces passengers to jump off; 2 dead

Two people died and passengers were forced to jump when a hot-air balloon flying over the famed Teotihuacan archeological site near Mexico City caught fire mid-air. The couple jumped off of the balloon resulting in their deaths.

In a statement, the state of Mexico's government stated that "the passengers jumped from the balloon," adding that a kid sustained burns. Those killed in the mishap were a 39-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man. The minor had suffered second-degree burns to the face as well as a fracture of the right femur, it said.

The tragedy was caught on camera. The hot air balloon took fire mid-flight and was burning ferociously, with the flames engulfing the space inside the hot air balloon where people can stand or recline, according to a minute-long video shared on the microblogging site Twitter.

Hot air balloon flights over Teotihuacan, which is situated about 45 miles (70 kilometres) northeast of Mexico City, are available from a number of travel operators for about $150.

Teotihuacan, a pre-Columbian ruin that still stands with its Avenue of the Dead and Pyramids of the Sun and Moon, is a well-liked tourism attraction. With its Pyramids of the Sun and the Moon, and its Avenue of the Dead, Teotihuacan is a popular tourist destination, a surviving monument to the pre-Columbian period.

