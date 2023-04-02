Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Hot air balloon catches fire mid-air in Mexico, forces passengers to jump off; 2 dead

    Two people died and passengers were forced to jump when a hot-air balloon flying over the famed Teotihuacan archeological site near Mexico City caught fire mid-air. The couple jumped off of the balloon resulting in their deaths.

    Watch Hot air balloon catches fire mid air in Mexico forces passengers to jump off 2 dead gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 2, 2023, 11:13 AM IST

    Two individuals lost their lives and three others suffered injuries when a hot-air balloon in Mexico City got fire near the Teotihuacan archaeological site. The balloon collapsed due to an internal fire at 8:40 am.

    In a statement, the state of Mexico's government stated that "the passengers jumped from the balloon," adding that a kid sustained burns. Those killed in the mishap were a 39-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man. The minor had suffered second-degree burns to the face as well as a fracture of the right femur, it said.

    The tragedy was caught on camera. The hot air balloon took fire mid-flight and was burning ferociously, with the flames engulfing the space inside the hot air balloon where people can stand or recline, according to a minute-long video shared on the microblogging site Twitter.

    Also Read | 'I'm still alive...' 86-year-old Pope Francis jokes as he leaves hospital

    Hot air balloon flights over Teotihuacan, which is situated about 45 miles (70 kilometres) northeast of Mexico City, are available from a number of travel operators for about $150.

    Teotihuacan, a pre-Columbian ruin that still stands with its Avenue of the Dead and Pyramids of the Sun and Moon, is a well-liked tourism attraction. With its Pyramids of the Sun and the Moon, and its Avenue of the Dead, Teotihuacan is a popular tourist destination, a surviving monument to the pre-Columbian period.

    Also Read | Explained: Why Bhutan now wants China on the Doklam table with India

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2023, 11:13 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Im still alive 86 year old Pope Francis jokes as he leaves hospital gcw

    'I'm still alive...' 86-year-old Pope Francis jokes as he leaves hospital

    Explained Why Bhutan now wants China on the Doklam table with India

    Explained: Why Bhutan now wants China on the Doklam table with India

    Indians among eight migrants found dead near Canada border

    Indians among eight migrants found dead near Canada border

    Provocative steps' taken by Beijing along India-China border: White House official AJR

    'Provocative steps' taken by Beijing along India-China border: White House official

    Explained Will Donald Trump indicted over hush money to Stormy Daniels be handcuffed and imprisoned gcw

    Explained: Will Donald Trump, indicted over hush money to Stormy Daniels, be handcuffed and imprisoned?

    Recent Stories

    Im still alive 86 year old Pope Francis jokes as he leaves hospital gcw

    'I'm still alive...' 86-year-old Pope Francis jokes as he leaves hospital

    Bihar violence 6 injured caused by mishandling of illegal explosives in Sasaram 2 arrested gcw

    Bihar violence: 6 injured caused by mishandling of illegal explosives in Sasaram, 2 arrested

    'Disrespectful': Netizens slam Varun Dhawan for making Gigi Hadid 'uneasy' by picking her up forcefully vma

    'Disrespectful': Fans slam Varun Dhawan for making Gigi Hadid 'uneasy' by picking and kissing her forcefully

    Bengaluru residents need smartphone before sleeping scroll through social media reveals survey gcw

    Bengaluru residents need smartphone before sleeping, scroll through social media, reveals survey

    IPL 2023: RCB vs MI preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore aims to sustain contemporary superiority over Mumbai Indians-ayh

    IPL 2023: RCB vs MI: Royal Challengers Bangalore aims to sustain contemporary superiority over Mumbai Indians

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon