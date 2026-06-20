A train driver was killed and 89 people were injured when two passenger trains collided near Bedford, England, on June 19. The incident involved two East Midlands Railway services, with one striking the rear of the other.

A major rail accident near London has left a train driver dead and 89 people injured after two passenger trains collided near Bedford in central England. The crash, which occurred on June 19, prompted a large-scale emergency response and triggered an investigation into the cause of the collision.

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According to British authorities, the accident involved two southbound passenger services operated by East Midlands Railway. One train reportedly struck the rear of another near Elstow, south of Bedford, around 5:15 pm local time. Emergency responders, including more than 20 ambulances and several air ambulances, rushed to the scene to assist passengers and crew.

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Officials confirmed that the deceased was one of the train drivers. Among the injured, 11 people suffered very serious injuries, 22 sustained serious injuries and 56 others were treated for minor injuries. The scale of the incident led authorities to declare a major emergency.

Passengers described scenes of panic and confusion following the collision. Some survivors said the impact was so severe that they initially believed an explosion had occurred. Emergency teams worked for hours to evacuate passengers, provide medical care and secure the crash site.

The collision caused significant disruption on the Midland Main Line, one of Britain's key rail corridors linking London with several major cities. Rail services were suspended while investigators began examining evidence to determine what caused the crash. Early reports indicate one train had stopped before being struck by the other, but officials have not yet established the exact sequence of events.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer expressed condolences to the victim's family and those affected by the tragedy. Rail safety investigators are now conducting a full probe into what is being described as one of the most serious railway accidents in the UK in recent years.

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