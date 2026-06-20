The Indian Embassy in Nepal, with local partners, hosted a Yoga Day event in Lumbini, Buddha's birthplace. The event, part of the 12th International Day of Yoga, focused on the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing,' drawing hundreds of enthusiasts.

The Indian Embassy in Nepal, in coordination with the Lumbini Development Trust, BP Koirala India Nepal Foundation, organised a Yoga Day event, which was attended by senior officials and hundreds of yoga enthusiasts on Saturday.

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"Lumbini is the birthplace of Buddha, such an important place and holding International Day of Yoga gives visibility to both the event and this place, which is of great significance to the world," Narayan Singh, First Secretary, Admin and D&PR wing of the Indian Embassy in Nepal, told ANI.

History and Global Observance of Yoga Day

This year marks the 12th International Day of Yoga, with the theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the UN General Assembly on September 27, 2014, first floated the idea of the International Yoga Day. The draft resolution passed by India was supported by 177 nations. With universal recognition and growing popularity of yoga, the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga on December 11, 2014. The first International Yoga Day was celebrated on June 21, 2015.

Yoga, therefore, is not only a physical exercise but also a scientific lifestyle adopting certain rules, processes and methods.

International Day of Yoga has been celebrated annually on 21 June since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. Since the first International Yoga Day was celebrated in 2015, India has led the global observance through the Ministry of AYUSH with support from state governments, Indian missions abroad and various international organisations.

Theme: Yoga for Healthy Ageing

This year's theme, Yoga for Healthy Ageing-- emphasises that Yoga is for all age groups and can be a valuable practice for healthy ageing, helping people stay active, independent, and engaged.

As countries prepare for this year's celebrations, Indian missions across the world have been organising outreach programmes involving the Indian diaspora and local communities to promote awareness about Yoga and its benefits. (ANI)