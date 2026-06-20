Dhir Patel, a 22-year-old man, was caught stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of designer clothes in a calculated manner from a Wynwood neighborhood in Miami, Florida.

A 22-year-old Florida man's theft spree came crashing down after he allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars worth of designer clothing from a luxury store in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood, and kept returning to the same shop for months.

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According to investigators with the Miami Police Department, Dhir Patel allegedly carried out theft between March 30 and last Monday, repeatedly visiting the high-end store under the guise of conducting legitimate business. Patel would reportedly bring items to sell in exchange for cash while secretly slipping expensive merchandise into a bag he carried with him.

The thefts initially went unnoticed, partly because Patel also made genuine purchases from the store, helping him avoid suspicion. However, surveillance footage was reviewed after the owner discovered that several costly designer items had mysteriously gone missing.

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Authorities estimate Patel stole at least $41,550 worth of luxury merchandise, though the actual losses may be significantly higher.

"We originally started at $41,000 since we’ve calculated it up, it’s about $55-to-60,000 now," store owner Louis Negrich told Local 10 News. He noted that Patel's legitimate purchases helped mask the alleged thefts and delayed the discovery of the missing items.

An arrest report from the Miami Police Department stated that Patel, a resident of Boynton Beach, “would walk throughout the store selecting merchandise” during his visits. Detectives added that "CCTV footage reportedly shows the subject concealing clothing items inside a bag he brought with him."

The alleged scheme came to an end on Saturday when Patel reportedly returned to the store once again to sell more items. Police arrested him on a grand theft charge after identifying him through their investigation.

Authorities said Patel later confessed, though details of the confession were redacted from the publicly released report.

Reflecting on the case, Negrich offered a blunt warning: “Just don’t steal. It’s just as simple as that. It’s just, everything comes back to bite you.”

Court records show Patel was released from jail after posting a $5,000 bond.