Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolts Afghanistan, no casualties reported

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolted Afghanistan on Saturday at 5:16 am (IST), the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 180 kilometers. The NCS said the earthquake was recorded at Latitude 36.50 N and Longitude 71.12 E.

In a post on X, NCS wrote, "EQ of M: 4.7, On: 29/03/2025 05:16:00 IST, Lat: 36.50 N, Long: 71.12 E, Depth: 180 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. Further details are awaited.

On March 27, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolted Afghanistan, a statement by the National Center for Seismology said. As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 180 kilometers.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 5.2, On: 27/03/2025 13:58:21 IST, Lat: 36.32 N, Long: 71.08 E, Depth: 180 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

This earthquake was an aftershock of another one of magnitude 4.6 that occurred on the same day. In a post on X, NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.6, On: 27/03/2025 08:38:19 IST, Lat: 36.36 N, Long: 70.93 E, Depth: 160 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

