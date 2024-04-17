Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Dubai floods: Video of people jetskiing, surfing surfaces as rain wreaks havoc; leaves internet divided -WATCH

    Known for its arid climate, Dubai faced an unexpected deluge on April 16, resulting in widespread chaos across the city-state. The heavy rainfall inundated several places of Dubai, including its bustling Dubai International Airport and various shopping malls.

    First Published Apr 17, 2024, 5:12 PM IST

    Social media platforms on Wednesday (April 17) erupted with contrasting reactions as videos emerged showing people engaging in jetskiing and other water sports amidst the flood-hit streets of Dubai and other areas in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). While some netizens found the scenes amusing, others expressed outrage over the devastation caused by the floods, including loss of lives.

    Oman floods: Dramatic footage of those stranded being airlifted surfaces; 75 rescued so far (WATCH)

    One video circulating online captured a Rolls Royce car submerged in floodwater, with occupants filming the scene from inside the vehicle, highlighting the severity of the situation.

    The National Centre of Meteorology reported 254mm of rainfall in less than 24 hours in the "Khatm Al Shakla" area of Al Ain.

    Tragically, the torrential rains claimed at least one life in the UAE, adding to the toll of recent floods in the region. Just days earlier, neighbouring Oman experienced a similar crisis, resulting in the loss of 13 lives due to flash floods.

    'Biblical-level' flooding in Dubai: Dramatic videos of chaos, cars submerged & more go viral (WATCH)

    Oman witnessed severe rainfall, leading to incidents such as students being stranded in buses and motorists being swept away.

    Among the casualties in the UAE was a 40-year-old Emirati man from Ras Al Khaimah, whose vehicle was engulfed by floodwaters, resulting in his tragic demise. As the UAE grapples with the aftermath of the floods, the contrasting reactions on social media reflect the complex emotions stirred by the unprecedented natural disaster.

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2024, 5:12 PM IST
