Crushed Dreams, Broken Promises: China's Betrayal of Hong Kong

Read Full Article

In 2019, Hong Kong erupted in unprecedented protests, initially sparked by a proposed extradition bill that threatened the city's judicial autonomy by allowing extraditions to mainland China. The movement rapidly evolved into a broader struggle for democratic freedoms and resistance against Beijing's encroachment on the "one country, two systems" framework. Over the course of the protests, more than 10,000 individuals were arrested, with nearly 3,000 prosecuted. Notably, an alarmingly high proportion of those convicted—82%—received jail sentences.

Also read: China's Dark Legacy in Lhasa: Decades of Suppression and Cultural Genocide | Opinion

The National Security Law: A Tool of Repression

In June 2020, Beijing imposed the National Security Law (NSL) on Hong Kong, criminalising acts of secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces. This legislation has been wielded to suppress dissent and dismantle the city's democratic institutions. As of November 2024, 158 individuals have been charged under the NSL, accounting for 53% of all arrests related to the law.

The NSL's implementation has led to the erosion of fundamental freedoms, with authorities targeting activists, journalists, and ordinary citizens. The law's broad and vague definitions have enabled the prosecution of individuals for peaceful expressions of dissent, effectively stifling free speech and assembly.

Silencing the Opposition: The Case of the 47 Activists

A stark illustration of the NSL's oppressive reach is the prosecution of 47 pro-democracy activists who organised and participated in unofficial primary elections in 2020. In November 2024, 45 of these activists were sentenced to prison terms of up to 10 years for "conspiracy to commit subversion." This mass sentencing highlights the authorities' determination to quash any form of organised political opposition.

Also read: Blood in the Waters: China's Violent Expansionism in the South China Sea | Opinion

Exile and Intimidation: The Fate of Activists Abroad

Facing imminent threats of arrest and persecution, numerous activists have fled Hong Kong, seeking refuge in countries like the United Kingdom, Australia, and Taiwan. Prominent figures such as Nathan Law and Ted Hui have been forced into exile, continuing their advocacy from abroad. However, the long arm of the NSL extends beyond Hong Kong's borders. In March 2025, exiled activists in Australia, including Ted Hui and Kevin Yam, were targeted with intimidating tactics, such as antisemitic pamphlets and anonymous letters offering bounties for information leading to their whereabouts. These extraterritorial threats highlight Beijing's relentless pursuit of dissidents, aiming to silence critics and deter international support for Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement.

The Erosion of Democratic Institutions

The NSL's impact extends beyond individual persecution to the dismantling of Hong Kong's democratic framework. Elected legislators have been disqualified, opposition parties have disbanded under pressure, and civil society organisations have been forced to cease operations. The once-vibrant press freedom has been severely curtailed, with independent media outlets shutting down amid arrests of journalists and editors.

The case of Jimmy Lai, founder of the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, epitomises this crackdown. Lai has been imprisoned since 2021 on charges including sedition and collusion with foreign forces. His ongoing detention, despite international calls for his release, symbolises the broader assault on press freedom and dissenting voices in Hong Kong.

Also read: China's Faltering Firepower: An Embarrassment in the Global Arms Market

International Response: Condemnation Amid Inaction

The international community has expressed varying degrees of condemnation regarding Beijing's actions in Hong Kong. Countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom have criticised the erosion of freedoms and autonomy in the city. However, concrete actions to hold China accountable have been limited, reflecting the complexities of global diplomatic and economic relations. In response to the NSL's extraterritorial reach, some governments have offered asylum to fleeing activists. Yet, these measures have not deterred Beijing's crackdown, nor have they provided substantial support to those still fighting for democracy within the city.

The events following the 2019-2020 protests have laid bare China's betrayal of its promises to Hong Kong. The imposition of the NSL, mass arrests, forced exiles, and the dismantling of democratic institutions signify the end of the "one country, two systems" principle that was meant to guarantee Hong Kong's autonomy until 2047.

For the people of Hong Kong, the dream of democracy has been crushed under the weight of authoritarianism. The international community faces a moral imperative to support the city's pro-democracy movement and hold China accountable for its actions. Failure to do so not only abandons the people of Hong Kong but also emboldens authoritarian regimes worldwide, undermining the global commitment to human rights and democratic values.

Ashu Maan is an Associate Fellow at the Centre for Land Warfare Studies. He is currently pursuing his PhD from Amity University, Noida, in Defence and Strategic Studies.

Latest Videos