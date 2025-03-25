'Bangalore is dying, even villages are better': Viral Reddit post strikes a chord with residents

Read Full Article

Bengaluru, once hailed as India’s Silicon Valley, is now being choked by worsening infrastructure, unplanned urbanization, and political negligence. The city’s steady decline has left residents frustrated and disheartened, with many voicing their concerns online. A recent Reddit post titled Bangalore is Dying! captured the sentiments of many who feel that the city’s livability is rapidly deteriorating.

The post, made by a user who moved to Bengaluru from Andhra Pradesh in 2019, details their disillusionment with the city over the past few years. They specifically highlight the dire state of Hormavu, where they reside, citing frequent power outages, an unreliable water supply that comes only once a week for a mere 2–3 hours, and roads that resemble craters. “I don’t understand what this city has become. It’s heartbreaking to see Bangalore in this state. Even villages in India have better infrastructure than many parts of this city,” they lamented.

The post resonated with several users, including longtime Bangaloreans who expressed their own anguish over the city’s transformation. One user commented, “Just imagine the kind of heartache a localite would have, looking at his beloved Bangalore becoming a concrete jungle of mindless people, greedy politicians milking every bit of juice out of a doomed Silicon Valley. It’s shattering.”

Another native of Bengaluru agreed, admitting that while they would have denied the accusation outright in the past, recent government decisions have left them disappointed. “I would have defended Bangalore as a native Kannadiga, but as soon as those in Vidhana Soudha gave themselves a salary hike for the abysmal job they have done so far, I can’t help but agree.”

Some users suggested that newer localities such as Hormavu, Whitefield, and Electronic City should take inspiration from South and West Bangalore areas like Basavanagudi. “Most of the people who have a voice in this city live in those areas, and it’s a completely different world. I stayed in Basavanagudi for a week, and trust me, those were the best days I had in this city.”

The conversation also touched upon the larger issue of urban governance across India. One comment summed up the growing discontent: “Political, language wars, and religious wars have successfully diverted our attention from the most important question we should ask our politicians—how are they improving the livability of our cities?”

This growing frustration among residents is a stark reminder that Bangalore’s challenges go beyond traffic jams and real estate expansion. As the city grapples with infrastructural failure, residents hope that their concerns will translate into accountability and action before it’s too late.

