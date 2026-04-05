Trump has warned Iran of severe strikes if it does not reopen Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil route. The threat comes amid ongoing Middle East war and follows a risky US rescue mission inside Iran. With attacks spreading across the region and rising civilian impact, tensions remain high, though diplomatic talks are underway to ease the crisis.

US President Donald Trump has issued a strong and direct warning to Iran, threatening major strikes if it does not reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz. In a social media post filled with sharp language, Trump said Iran must stop blocking the key shipping route or face serious consequences. He warned that the United States could target Iran’s power plants and bridges. The statement has raised tensions further in an already serious conflict in the Middle East.

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What is the Strait of Hormuz and why it matters

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most important sea routes in the world. It is a narrow waterway through which a large share of global oil and gas supplies pass. Any disruption in this area affects energy prices and global trade. Iran’s move to block or restrict traffic through this route has created major concerns for many countries.

This is why Trump’s warning has drawn global attention.

War background and rising tensions

The ongoing war began on February 28 after joint US and Israeli strikes on Iran. Since then, the conflict has spread across the region and affected several countries.

Iran has launched attacks on Israel and its Gulf neighbours. In response, there have been counter-attacks, leading to rising violence and instability.

The situation has also impacted the global economy, especially oil markets.

Trump’s social media message

In his post on Truth Social, Trump used strong words to demand action from Iran. He warned Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz immediately. He also said that if Iran did not act, it would face severe military strikes. Trump even suggested that specific days could be used to target key infrastructure like power plants and bridges.

Later, in an interview, he said there was still a 'good chance' that Iran might agree to a deal soon.

Rescue operation adds to developments

Trump also spoke about a major rescue mission involving a US airman. He described it as one of the most daring search and rescue operations in US history. According to him, the airman was seriously wounded and was rescued from deep inside Iran’s mountainous region.

US media reported that the airman was a weapons systems officer. He was carrying a pistol, a locator beacon, and a secure communication device to stay in contact with rescuers.

Details of the rescue mission

Reports said that some aircraft involved in the rescue got stuck at a remote base in Iran and had to be destroyed to prevent them from being captured. Later, three transport planes were used to safely evacuate the airman and the rescue team.

However, Iran claimed it had stopped the operation and said it had destroyed several US aircraft.

Iran also released images showing what it said was wreckage of American planes.

Conflicting claims from both sides

Iran stated that its forces had shot down the aircraft involved in the mission. However, US officials have not confirmed this. Some reports said that a fighter jet had been hit, but details remain unclear.

Iranian media also reported that five people were killed during strikes linked to the operation.

Impact spreads across the region

The conflict has now spread to several parts of the Middle East. Iran has carried out strikes on civilian facilities in countries like the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Kuwait. Pro-Iran groups also attacked US diplomatic locations in Iraq, including the embassy in Baghdad.

In Lebanon, tensions have increased as the Iran-backed Hezbollah group continues attacks against Israel.

Civilian impact and rising casualties

Israel has responded with strikes in Lebanon, pushing ground forces into the south. In one incident, an Israeli strike killed a family of six waiting to evacuate, along with another person. Another strike in Beirut led to at least four deaths, according to local health officials.

The war has also affected religious celebrations. Easter Sunday events were subdued across the region.

Easter celebrations affected

In Jerusalem, usually crowded areas remained quiet due to security concerns. Authorities restricted access to important religious sites. Visitors and worshippers expressed sadness at the situation, saying it was difficult to celebrate during such times.

At the Vatican, Pope Leo XIV urged global leaders to choose peace and avoid further conflict.

Concerns over nuclear safety

A strike near the Bushehr nuclear plant in Iran raised serious safety concerns. The attack killed a security guard and caused alarm internationally.

Russia, which helps operate the plant, began evacuating its workers and condemned the strike. Iran warned that continued attacks could lead to radioactive fallout, which might affect nearby Gulf countries more than its own capital.

Despite the conflict, daily life in Iran continues in some areas. In Tehran, people were seen spending time in parks, playing games, and enjoying music.

Some residents appeared calm and not overly worried about the threats. This contrast shows how people try to carry on even during difficult times.

Internal situation in Iran

Iran has also increased its internal crackdown following earlier protests. Authorities announced the execution of two men accused of working with the United States and Israel.

At the same time, internet monitoring group Netblocks reported that Iran is facing its longest nationwide internet shutdown. This has limited communication and access to information inside the country.

Diplomatic efforts still ongoing

Even as tensions rise, diplomatic talks are continuing. Reports suggest that officials from Oman and Iran are discussing ways to ease the situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

There is hope that these talks could reduce tensions and prevent further escalation.

The current situation remains tense and uncertain. Trump’s warning has added to fears of a wider conflict. At the same time, ongoing talks offer a small chance for peace.

The coming days will be important in deciding whether the situation improves or worsens further.

(With AFP inputs)