Dol Prasad Aryal has been sworn in as the Speaker of Nepal's House of Representatives. From the RSP, Aryal was elected unopposed and is the first non-communist to hold the position in 18 years, marking a significant political appointment.

Dol Prasad Aryal has been sworn in as Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR) in Nepal's parliament during a ceremony held on Sunday afternoon. Nepalese President Ram Chandra Paudel administered the oath of office and secrecy to Aryal at Sheetal Niwas, the presidential palace in Kathmandu. Following the ceremony, Aryal proceeded to the Speaker's office to assume his duties.

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Aryal was the sole candidate in Friday's nomination process for the post. During Sunday's House meeting, senior member Arjun Narsingh KC formally announced that Aryal had been elected unopposed. As Speaker, Aryal will preside over meetings of the House of Representatives. The next session is scheduled for 1 pm on Monday.

A Historic Appointment and Aryal's Journey

Aryal, who was elected from Kathmandu-9 in the 2026 general election, becomes the 10th Speaker of the lower house and the first non-communist to hold the position in 18 years. Born in Maidi, Dhading, in 1974, Aryal moved to Kathmandu in 1992 in search of work, beginning his career as a labourer in a restaurant. He later worked as a tourist guide. Aryal also lived in Japan for work and studies, gaining experience both in Nepal and abroad. His interests have included education, tourism, and business.

Rise Within the Rastriya Swatantra Party

After the formation of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) in 2079 BS, he became active in politics. Within three and a half years of becoming a founding central member of the RSP, Aryal was elected Speaker of the House of Representatives, a position considered the fourth highest in the state. He has also served as the Acting Chair of the party while holding the post of vice president, taking on responsibilities during a period of party crisis as assigned by party chair Rabi Lamichhane. Previously, Aryal served twice as the country's Minister of Labour, Employment, and Social Security. (ANI)