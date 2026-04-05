Iran claimed a US rescue operation for a downed F-15 pilot near Isfahan was a 'complete failure,' alleging its forces destroyed two C-130s and two Black Hawk helicopters. The US, however, confirmed a successful and 'daring' rescue.

Iran Claims 'Complete Failure' of US Mission

Iran on Sunday claimed that a United States military rescue operation aimed at retrieving the crew member of a downed F-15 aircraft ended in "complete failure", alleging that its forces destroyed multiple American military assets during the mission, Iranian state media Press TV reported.

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According to Press TV, citing a statement issued by Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the US operation was described as a "so-called" rescue effort that served as a cover for a rapid withdrawal. Zolfaghari stated that the operation took place at an abandoned airfield south of Isfahan in Iran and was swiftly countered by Iranian armed forces. He claimed that the Iranian response led to the destruction of two US C-130 military transport aircraft and two Black Hawk helicopters.

The spokesperson further described the alleged incident as a "major blow" to United States military capabilities, asserting that it demonstrated the inability of US forces to assert dominance in the ongoing conflict. "A so-called US military 'rescue operation', designed as a deception plan and a rapid withdrawal under the pretext of retrieving the pilot of a downed aircraft at an abandoned airfield south of Isfahan, ended in complete failure after Iranian armed forces responded in time. Further assessments by experts at the scene confirmed that two US C-130 military transport aircraft and two Black Hawk helicopters were destroyed, a major blow that added to Washington's growing list of failures," Zolfaghari stated as quoted by Press TV.

"It has been proven to all that the humiliated and bankrupt US Army, in this imposed war, is not considered the dominant or superior force against the divine will of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the spokesperson added.

US Confirms Successful Rescue of Crew Member

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump confirmed that the military rescued the second F-15 crew member, who went missing after Iran downed the jet. In a post on Truth Social, Trump called it the "most daring" search and rescue operation for the US military, stating that the government will "not leave a warfighter behind"' He also stated that the crew member sustained injuries.

"We got him! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now safe and sound! This brave Warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies, who were getting closer and closer by the hour, but was never truly alone because his Commander in Chief, Secretary of War, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and fellow Warfighters were monitoring his location 24 hours a day, and diligently planning for his rescue," Trump stated in his post. (ANI)