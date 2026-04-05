Iran's representative in India, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, has dismissed claims of Pakistan mediating with the US as 'not true' and intended to influence oil prices. He stated Iran wants the war to end and that all countries can help.

Representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran in India, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, on Sunday dismissed any role of Pakistan in mediating in the ongoing West Asia conflict, stating that claims of Islamabad facilitating talks between Iran and the United States, in order to end the war, were "not true". In an interview with ANI, Ilahi said that such claims were aimed at influencing global oil prices rather than reflecting genuine diplomatic efforts. "They don't have any role in this one. This conversation between Iran and America through Pakistan wasn't true because they just wanted to stop the price of oil by just talking. Even when they are not serious about talking, they are not serious about negotiation, and they are not serious about conversation. They only wanted to use some countries; they said that we want to have a conversation, we want to have a dialogue, we want to have a talk, but it's not true," he stated.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

India's Potential Role in Peace Efforts

Responding to a question on whether India could play a role in peace efforts, Ilahi said that all countries, including India, could contribute positively to ending the conflict. "Of course. All countries could have a very good role to stop this war and to resolve this conflict and crisis," the representative noted.

'US and Israel Initiated Hostilities'

Speaking on the duration of the conflict, Ilahi said that its end depends on the US and Israel, which have initiated the hostilities against Iran on February 28 and alleged that attacks had targeted civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, and residential areas. "This based on those countries that initiated this war. Because there are some countries that initiated this war against Iran, and they started attacking Iran, they started attacking hospitals; schools, as well as some bases of human resources and mines; they started attacking and damaging a lot of civil houses, and they killed a lot of civilians. So they can stop it, and then the war will end," he stated.

'Iran Does Not Want War'

Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi is currently in Patna to attend a condolence event for the former Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei. Following his arrival in Patna, Ilahi emphasised that Iran did not seek conflict, adding that civilians across multiple countries were suffering due to the conflict and calling on global leaders to intervene.

"This was initiated against Iran, and they started attacking and targeting Iran. Iran didn't want this war. Until now, Iran has not wanted this war, and Iran wants to stop this war immediately. But unfortunately, this unjust war was imposed on Iran. We know that, unfortunately, a lot of people in the world are suffering and are harmed by this unjust war. People from different countries and the leaders of the world have to come together and ask the initiators of this war to stop it," he stated.

Ilahi also expressed hope that the conflict would eventually come to an end, though he did not provide a specific timeline.

Conflict Background

The conflict in West Asia began following US-Israel joint military strikes on Iran on February 28, which led to the death of Iran's 86-year-old Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran, in retaliation, targeted Israel and US assets in several Gulf countries, causing disruption in the waterways and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability. (ANI)