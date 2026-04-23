Trump has sparked controversy by reposting a video and transcript by Michael Savage that called India and China 'hell-holes' while criticising US birthright citizenship. The remarks, widely condemned as offensive, came amid Trump’s push to change citizenship laws. His claims about immigration and jobs lack evidence.

Donald Trump is facing strong criticism after sharing a controversial post on his social media platform, Truth Social. The post included remarks describing countries like India and China as 'hell-holes'. The comments were originally made by Michael Savage, a political commentator, during his podcast Savage Nation. Trump reposted both the video and a written transcript, bringing the remarks to a much wider audience.

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The incident has sparked anger online and raised concerns about its impact on international relations, especially with countries like India, which is a key partner of the United States.

What the controversial post said

In the reposted content, Savage criticised the idea of birthright citizenship in the United States. This is a law that gives automatic citizenship to anyone born in the country.

While arguing against this policy, Savage used harsh and offensive language. He claimed that people from countries like India and China come to the US to have children so they can gain citizenship.

He wrote that a baby born in the US becomes an 'instant citizen', and then families move from “China, or India, or some other hell-hole on the planet”.

He also made other claims about immigrants, calling some of them “gangsters with laptops” and accusing them of harming the US economy. These statements were widely criticised as racist and unsupported by evidence.

Why Trump shared the post

Trump reposted the content just a day after speaking about birthright citizenship in an interview with CNBC. In that interview, he claimed that the US is the only country that offers such a system.

However, this claim is incorrect. Around three dozen countries, including Canada and Mexico, also provide automatic citizenship to people born on their land.

By sharing Savage’s views, Trump appeared to support calls for changing the current law in the US.

What is birthright citizenship

Birthright citizenship in the United States is based on the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. This amendment says that anyone born in the US is a citizen.

This rule has been in place for more than a century and is seen as a key part of American law.

Critics like Trump argue that the system is being misused. They claim some people travel to the US late in pregnancy to ensure their child becomes a citizen. This practice is often called “birth tourism”.

Supporters of the law say it protects basic rights and prevents discrimination.

Trump’s push to change the law

Trump has long opposed birthright citizenship. After returning to office in 2025, he signed an executive order to limit automatic citizenship in certain cases.

However, many legal experts believe such changes may not be valid without altering the Constitution.

The issue is now being reviewed by the US Supreme Court. The court recently heard arguments in a case challenging Trump’s order.

Trump has said that if the court rules against him, it would harm the country financially and affect its “dignity”.

Attacks on rights groups

In the same post, Trump also criticised the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). He called the group “criminal” and suggested action against it under strict laws used for organised crime.

The ACLU is known for defending civil rights such as free speech, voting rights, and equality. It often challenges government policies in court, especially on immigration issues.

Trump’s comments against the organisation have added to the controversy.

Claims about jobs and immigration

The repost also included claims that immigrants from India and China dominate jobs in the technology sector, especially in California.

Savage suggested that this limits opportunities for others. However, no clear evidence was provided to support these claims.

Experts say the US job market is complex and shaped by many factors, including education, skills, and global demand.

Political and public reaction

The remarks have drawn criticism from many people online. Some users said the language used was offensive and harmful. There are also concerns about how such statements could affect ties between the US and countries like India and China.

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India, in particular, is an important strategic partner for the US in areas like trade, defence and technology. Strong language against such countries can create tension.

This issue is not just about one post. It reflects a larger debate in the US about immigration, identity, and law.

Supporters of Trump say stricter rules are needed to control immigration. Critics argue that such views can divide society and spread misinformation.

The final decision on birthright citizenship will likely come from the Supreme Court. Until then, the debate is expected to continue.