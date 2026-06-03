Union Home Minister Amit Shah and EAM S Jaishankar held meetings with a Nepalese delegation led by Rabi Lamichhane, Chairman of the Rastriya Swatantra Party, reaffirming their commitment to enhance the special ties between India and Nepal.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met a delegation led by Rabi Lamichhane, Chairman, Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) of Nepal, and both sides expressed their firm resolve to work together to enhance the special ties between the two countries.

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The Home Minister congratulated Lamichhane on RSP's victory in the elections and conveyed India's best wishes for the success of the new government.

"A meeting was held by Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah with the Nepalese delegation led by Shri Rabi Lamichhane, Chairman, Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), in New Delhi today," Home Minister's Office said in a post on X.

"The Home Minister congratulated Shri Lamichhane on RSP's victory in the elections and conveyed India's best wishes for the success of the new government. Both sides expressed their firm resolve to work together for enhancing the special ties between India and Nepal," it added.

Dialogue on Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Lamichhane also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

"It was wonderful to meet with India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, in New Delhi today. We held a constructive dialogue on strengthening Nepal-India relations, focusing on our development partnership, and multifaceted engagements," Lamichhane said in a post on X.

Jaishankar said their discussions focused on the India-Nepal development partnership and people-to-people ties.

"A pleasure to meet Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party Chairperson Rabi Lamichhane and his delegation today in Delhi. Our discussions focused on the India-Nepal development partnership and people-to-people ties. These have a crucial role in promoting growth and prosperity," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Part of Regular High-Level Contacts

Lamichhane's visit to India is a part of the regular contacts between the political parties of the two countries.

"We have a multifaceted partnership with Nepal that includes government-to-government, people-to-people, and cultural relations. We value these contacts as they help in further strengthening and deepening our friendly partnership," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in weekly media briefing. (ANI)