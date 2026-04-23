UFO Expert David Wilcock's 'Not Suicidal' Post Goes Viral After Death Shock
UFO researcher David Wilcock, 53, died in Colorado in an apparent self-inflicted incident during a reported mental health crisis. Days later, his 2022 post saying he was “not suicidal” went viral, drawing millions of views.
UFO expert's old post resurfaces after sudden death
The sudden death of David Wilcock, a well-known UFO researcher and paranormal writer, has shocked his followers around the world. Days after his death, an old social media post by him has gone viral, adding a new layer of mystery and debate.
Wilcock, 53, died in Nederland, Colorado, on April 20. Authorities have said the case is being treated as a self-inflicted injury following a mental health crisis.
Chilling. https://t.co/oOjGTB3rLapic.twitter.com/8IfDJzibRZ
— The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) April 22, 2026
However, his earlier statements about wanting to live have raised questions among fans.
What police and officials have said
According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call about a possible mental health emergency.
Officers reached a residence and found a man outside holding a weapon. Within minutes, he used the weapon on himself. He was declared dead at the scene. Officials later confirmed that the man was David Wilcock.
The investigation is still ongoing, and the coroner’s office is working to confirm all details.
Old post sparks online reaction
After news of his death broke, an old post by Wilcock from December 11, 2022, began spreading widely online. In that post, he had written: “I plan on LIVING. Not suicidal at all.”
The post quickly gained attention, especially when it was shared alongside reports of his death. One such post was viewed over 4.6 million times on X.
Many users pointed out the contrast between his earlier statement and the recent events. This has led to strong reactions, confusion, and speculation online.
NEW: Paranormal writer and UFO researcher who had over 500,000 subscribers on YouTube, David Wilcock, has died at the age of 53.
Boulder County, Colorado, authorities say Wilcock took his own life outside of a residence.
Authorities say Wilcock may have been "in the middle of a… pic.twitter.com/JyD9zhVXL2
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 22, 2026
Probably why they killed him. pic.twitter.com/CkgFtRpKDt
— Kekito (@realkekito) April 22, 2026
Recent video adds to questions
Adding to the debate, Wilcock had appeared in a livestream just two days before his death. In the video, he spoke positively about life and expressed gratitude.
He said that every day on Earth felt like a gift and that he was thankful to be alive. At the same time, he also mentioned concerns about scientists “disappearing” and ongoing investigations into such claims.
DAVID WILCOCK'S last words to his fans were so disturbingly ironic
'A-N-D not E-N-D'
RIP David ... your fans and no doubt your family and friends are all thinking of you pic.twitter.com/NbLVgdVJEB
— Moneypenny (@nic_moneypenny) April 22, 2026
UFO researcher David Wilcock was found dead in his home.
Police suspect that Wilcock may have committed suicide. pic.twitter.com/oUHICj1uQp
— 1880 News (@1880News) April 23, 2026
These comments, combined with his earlier post, have led some people to question what may have happened in the final days of his life.
Friend says he seemed fine
A close friend of Wilcock said she was shocked by his death. According to her, he appeared to be in good spirits just days earlier.
This has added to the sense of disbelief among his followers. Many say they did not see any signs that he was struggling.
However, officials have not shared further details about his mental health condition, and the investigation remains ongoing.
Role of conspiracy theories
Wilcock’s work often focused on UFOs, paranormal ideas, and unexplained events. After his death, several conspiracy theories have started spreading online.
Anna Paulina Luna added to the discussion by posting about a “suspicious” number of scientists who have died or gone missing. Her comments were widely shared and discussed.
At the same time, Dr John Brandenburg, a scientist known for his work on fusion energy and space propulsion, claimed on social media that his own life was in danger. He linked his concerns to his research and recent events.
These claims have increased online speculation, although there is no official evidence connecting these incidents.
Who was David Wilcock
David Wilcock was an American author, YouTuber, and speaker. He was best known for his appearances on the TV show Ancient Aliens.
The show explores theories about extraterrestrial life and whether aliens have visited Earth in the past. Wilcock became a familiar face to viewers interested in space mysteries and alternative ideas.
Over the years, he built a strong online following through books, videos, and live talks.
Investigation continues amid questions
Authorities have made it clear that the case is being handled as a self-inflicted incident following a mental health crisis. However, the viral post, recent videos, and public reactions have kept the case in discussion.
For now, officials are focusing on completing the investigation and confirming all medical findings.
The situation highlights how quickly information can spread online and how past statements can take on new meaning after unexpected events.
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