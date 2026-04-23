The sudden death of David Wilcock, a well-known UFO researcher and paranormal writer, has shocked his followers around the world. Days after his death, an old social media post by him has gone viral, adding a new layer of mystery and debate.

Wilcock, 53, died in Nederland, Colorado, on April 20. Authorities have said the case is being treated as a self-inflicted injury following a mental health crisis.

However, his earlier statements about wanting to live have raised questions among fans.

What police and officials have said

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call about a possible mental health emergency.

Officers reached a residence and found a man outside holding a weapon. Within minutes, he used the weapon on himself. He was declared dead at the scene. Officials later confirmed that the man was David Wilcock.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the coroner’s office is working to confirm all details.