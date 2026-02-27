Amid escalating conflict, claims that Afghan forces downed a Pakistani F-16 have surfaced, fueled by a viral video. The video's authenticity is widely disputed; analyses suggest the wreckage is not an F-16 and may be propaganda.

Amid rapidly escalating hostilities between Pakistan and Afghanistan, a fresh controversy has emerged over claims that a Pakistani Air Force F-16 fighter jet was shot down by Afghan forces. The claim, amplified by social media and Afghan-linked sources, has added another layer of confusion and information warfare to an already volatile conflict.

The controversy began after a video surfaced online, allegedly showing the burning wreckage of a Pakistani F-16. The footage, widely circulated by accounts claiming links to Afghan defence sources, appeared to show aircraft debris bearing Pakistani markings and a visible serial number. Afghan sources claimed the jet was brought down after entering Afghan airspace during Pakistan’s recent airstrikes.

The claims come in the backdrop of Pakistan’s ongoing military offensive, including airstrikes in major Afghan cities such as Kabul and Kandahar under “Operation Ghazab Lil Haq,” launched in response to cross-border attacks.

However, the authenticity of the viral video and the claim itself has been widely disputed. Multiple reports indicate that the footage is unverified and lacks confirmation from credible international sources. Visual analysis suggests that the wreckage shown does not match the size or structure of an F-16 fighter jet.

Further scrutiny, including assessments by AI tools and independent observers, indicates that the video may be misleading or misattributed. Some analyses suggest that while the footage may show a real aircraft wreck, it is unlikely to be an F-16 and may have been repurposed or digitally altered to support propaganda narratives.

Pakistan has also firmly denied losing any aircraft during its operations, reiterating that its strikes targeted militant positions and achieved their objectives without losses.

The incident highlights the growing role of misinformation and psychological warfare in modern conflicts, where viral visuals can shape narratives as much as ground realities. As both nations exchange military blows and accusations, verifying facts has become increasingly challenging.

With tensions between Islamabad and Kabul reaching “open war” levels, such contested claims risk further inflaming the situation, underscoring the urgent need for credible information and diplomatic restraint in a highly fragile region.