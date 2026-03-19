India's MEA has received a consular access request from Kyiv for six Ukrainian nationals arrested by the NIA. They are accused of supplying weapons and training to proscribed Indian insurgent groups and ethnic war groups in Myanmar.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said it has received a request for consular access from Kyiv following the arrest of six Ukrainian citizens by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for allegedly supporting certain proscribed Indian insurgent groups by supplying weapons, terrorist hardware and training them. The accused were also supporting ethnic war groups in Myanmar by supplying weapons and training them.

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MEA Confirms Investigation Underway

Addressing a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said relevant government agencies are handling the matter in line with domestic laws and international obligations, while ensuring that legal processes are followed carefully. "We are aware of the case. This is a legal matter, and the relevant Government of India (GoI) agencies are currently investigating it. We have received a request for consular access, and this will be addressed in accordance with the legal requirements of the case," Jaiswal said.

Details of the NIA Arrests

This came after the NIA on Friday arrested six Ukrainians and one US citizen for having link with ethnic armed groups, and supporting certain proscribed Indian insurgent groups by supplying weapons, terrorist hardware and training them. The accused also supported ethnic war groups in Myanmar by supplying weapons and training them.

The foreign nationals arrested by the NIA have been identified as one US citizen Matthew Aaron Van Dyke and six Ukrainians as Hurba Petro, Slyviak Taras, Ivan Sukmanovskyi , Stefankiv Marian, Honcharuk Maksim, and Kaminskyi Viktor. Special NIA judge Prashant Sharma remanded all seven to 11-day NIA custody on Monday.

Ukrainian Embassy Expresses Concern

Earlier today, the Embassy of Ukraine in India expressed serious concern over the detention of six Ukrainian citizens. In a press release, the embassy noted media reports indicating that the initiation of the proceedings may have been prompted by information provided by the Russian side, and called for an objective and transparent investigation.

"Ukraine firmly rejects any insinuations regarding the possible involvement of the Ukrainian State in supporting terrorist activities. Ukraine faces the consequences of Russian terror daily and takes a principled and uncompromising stance in combating terrorism in all its forms," the statement read. The embassy emphasised that allegations related to terrorism must be assessed only based on verified facts, transparent procedures, and full intergovernmental cooperation and expressed readiness for active collaboration between the competent authorities of Ukraine and India, referencing the existing bilateral Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters. (ANI)