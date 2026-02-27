Afghanistan attacked Pakistani forces on Thursday and said its troops have killed and captured dozens of soldiers, claims denied by the government in Islamabad.

Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan escalated sharply on Thursday night after Afghan authorities claimed their forces launched retaliatory attacks on Pakistani military positions along the disputed Durand Line, triggering fresh clashes across multiple frontier provinces. According to officials in Kabul, the operations began after what they described as repeated cross-border violations and recent Pakistani strikes inside Afghan territory.

Afghanistan claims major gains

In a statement posted online, Hamdullah Fitrat, Deputy Spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, detailed what he described as a large-scale offensive by Afghan forces.

“Along the so-called Durand Line, heavy retaliatory offensive operations have been launched against the enemy by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan through the 203 Mansouri Corps and the 201 Khalid bin Walid Corps at various points in the provinces of Paktia, Paktika, Khost, Kunar, Nuristan, Nangarhar, and at the Torkham Gate,” he wrote on X.

"To date, one headquarters and nineteen outposts have been captured; four outposts were abandoned and vacated, and the positions were completely set on fire. Up to fifty-five Pakistani soldiers have been killed, of whom twenty-three bodies and a number of others have been taken alive into the custody of the Mujahideen. Dozens of light and heavy weapons have been seized as spoils, one tank has been destroyed, and one international harvester vehicle has also been captured. Retaliatory offensive operations remain ongoing," Fitrat added.

Afghan authorities say the fighting has spread across several eastern provinces and near key crossings, including the busy frontier point of Torkham Gate.

Kabul says offensive was response to violations

Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the action came after repeated incidents involving Pakistani forces along the border.

"In response to repeated violations by the Pakistani military, large-scale offensive operations were launched against Pakistani military bases and military installations," Mujahid said.

Local officials and residents in Kunar province confirmed that heavy military activity was underway, while Afghan authorities reported operations in several other eastern regions as well.

Islamabad rejects Afghan claims

Pakistan, however, denied Kabul’s claims of major losses or captured posts. Officials said Afghan forces had opened fire first and that Pakistani troops were responding.

The information ministry in Islamabad said Afghanistan "opened unprovoked fire on multiple locations" across the border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

A spokesman for the office of Shehbaz Sharif insisted that there were "no Pakistani posts captured or damaged" and claimed Pakistani forces had inflicted significant losses in retaliation.

Civilians caught in the crossfire

Amid the fighting, civilians near the border have also been affected. Afghan officials reported that several refugees were wounded after shelling near the frontier.

"A mortar shell has hit the camp and unfortunately seven of our refugees have been wounded, and the condition of one woman is serious," said Qureshi Badlun, the information chief in Nangarhar province.

The border crossing has remained largely closed since heavy fighting in October, though Afghan returnees from Pakistan have still been allowed to cross.

Months of rising border violence

The latest clashes come after months of escalating tensions between the two neighbours. Pakistani strikes earlier this week targeted areas in eastern Afghanistan, while the UN mission in the country reported civilian casualties from those operations.

Border violence since October has already left more than 70 people dead on both sides, despite attempts by regional mediators to calm the situation. Ceasefire talks facilitated by Qatar and Turkey failed to secure a lasting agreement, and Saudi Arabia recently stepped in to mediate the release of Pakistani soldiers previously captured by Afghan forces.

Pakistan continues to accuse Kabul of not taking action against militant groups operating from Afghan territory — allegations the Taliban government denies. Meanwhile, Islamabad says its recent military actions were triggered by a wave of deadly attacks, including a suicide bombing at a Shiite mosque in Islamabad that killed at least 40 people and was claimed by the Islamic State group.

With both sides trading accusations and military claims, the situation along the border remains volatile, and officials warn that operations and counter-operations are still ongoing.