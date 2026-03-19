Amid rising West Asia tensions, India stated it is in contact with concerned nations, including Iran, to ensure uninterrupted energy and shipping supplies. The MEA also confirmed adequate fertiliser stock for the upcoming Kharif season.

As tensions in West Asia continue to escalate, India on Thursday said that it continues "to remain in touch with concerned countries" to ensure the country's shipping and energy security needs are met. Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing in the national capital, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We are in touch with Iran on several issues."

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He added, "We continue to remain in touch with all concerned countries to ensure that our energy security needs are met and our energy supplies have an uninterrupted, unimpeded transit."

Adequate Fertiliser Stock for Kharif Season

Addressing a separate question on fertiliser availability, Jaiswal said India currently has adequate stock for the upcoming Kharif season. He added that most of the quantities ordered from multiple sources are expected to arrive by the end of March, noting that India follows a diversified approach to fertiliser imports. "Our fertiliser situation at this point in time, especially for kharif 2026, we have adequate stock, so we are comfortable. The Department of Fertilisers has also put out global tenders well in advance in anticipation of the current situation, and these have received a very good response. We expect the bulk of the quantities ordered from a variety of sources to arrive by the end of March. But having said that, let me say yes, we have a diversified approach towards procuring fertiliser imports, and we continue to be in touch with several countries in that regard," he said.

280,000 Indians Return From West Asia

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that around 280,000 people have returned to India from West Asia since February 28, amid evolving airspace restrictions and operational challenges in the region as the conflict in the region escalates. Addressing the inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia, Aseem Mahajan, Joint Secretary (Gulf) in the MEA, noted that despite disruptions in some countries, the overall flight situation is gradually improving.

Flight Operations Improving

"While there have been operational closures in some countries, overall the flight situation continues to improve with additional flights operating. Since February 28, around 280,000 passengers have returned from the region to India," Mahajan said.

He added that airlines are continuing to operate limited non-scheduled flights between the UAE and India, depending on operational feasibility and safety considerations. Mahajan stated that on March 18, around 75 flights operated between the two countries, while approximately 90 flights are expected to operate today, indicating an upward trend amid the conflict.