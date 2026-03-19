PM Narendra Modi spoke with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim and the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq. He extended Eid greetings and discussed the escalating tensions in West Asia, reaffirming a shared commitment to de-escalation through diplomacy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended greetings of Eid al-Fitr, also known as "Hari Raya Aidilfitri" in Malaysia, to Anwar Ibrahim, the prime minister of Malaysia. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Spoke with my friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia, and conveyed warm greetings to him and the people of Malaysia on the occasion of the upcoming festival of Hari Raya Aidilfitri."

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PM Modi further said that the discussions among the counterparts were along the "concerning situation" in West Asia, and also, according to the Prime Minister, there was a reaffirmation from both sides on the "shared commitment" to "de-escalation and the early restoration of peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy". "We also discussed the deeply concerning situation in West Asia and reaffirmed our shared commitment to de-escalation and the early restoration of peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy," PM Modi said.

PM Modi's call with Sultan of Oman

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi held a "productive conversation" with the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, during which the two leaders discussed the evolving situation in West Asia and emphasised the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in order to de-escalate the conflict. In a post on X, the Prime Minister stated that during the discussion, he conveyed advance Eid greetings to Tariq Al Said and the people of Oman and reaffirmed India's strong ties with the Gulf nation. "Had a productive conversation with my brother Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and conveyed advance Eid greetings to the people of Oman. We agreed on the need to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy for de-escalation and subsequent restoration of peace and stability," the post read.

He reiterated India's condemnation of the violation of Oman's sovereignty and territorial integrity, while appreciating the country's efforts in facilitating the safe return of thousands of people, including Indian nationals, amid the ongoing regional tensions. The Prime Minister also underscored the shared commitment of both nations to ensuring secure maritime routes, particularly through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. "Reiterated India's condemnation of the violation of Oman's sovereignty and territorial integrity and appreciated Oman's efforts to facilitate the safe return of thousands of people, including Indian nationals. India and Oman stand for safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz," his post added.

Background on Regional Conflict

The remarks come amid the escalating tensions and conflict that began on February 28 with the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel, after which Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the waterway and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability. (ANI)