New Delhi [India], June 5: On World Environment Day this year, World Animal Protection takes serious note of a recent incident whereby an Indian tourist was mauled by a captive tiger he was walking in Tiger Kingdom zoo in Phuket in Thailand. Expectedly, this unfortunate incident has raised questions on the nature and desirability of these actions that bring people in proximity to potentially dangerous wild animals like tigers and elephants in captive situations. Reports indicate the tourist survived, but the whole popular spectacle of coming close to wild animals in captivity in Thailand and other venues, raises grave concerns on the nature of human animal relations this World Environment Day.

Abuse of wildlife entertainment

World Animal Protection has consistently raised the issue of abuse of wildlife entertainment worldwide. This includes displays like tiger selfies in Thailand, elephant rides in Amer Fort in Jaipur in Rajasthan in India and dolphin shows at SeaWorld in several venues in the United States of America. World Animal Protection has conducted investigations on captive tigers in Thailand, captive elephants in Thailand, India and Indonesia and captive dolphins in USA, Netherlands and Thailand. These researches show that the welfare of these captive animals is severely compromised in these wildlife entertainment venues, and especially so in situations where they are compelled to come into proximity with humans. Close contact between wild animals and humans can cause undue stress to animals and additionally risk injury and spread of diseases(zoonoses) between humans and animals. After coronavirus, these interactions are risky and antithetical to harmonious man animal relationships.



"The recent incident of tiger mauling an Indian tourist in Thailand makes us reinforce the necessity of responsible choices in tourism," says Gajender Kumar Sharma, Country Director of World Animal Protection in India. "Spectacles like tiger selfies and elephant rides in Amer Fort represent a travesty of nature that is inimical to animal welfare and environmental preservation. Wild animals like tigers and elephants should be cherished where they belong, in the wild and not exploited in captivity to serve vested interests of humans."

Desist from offering captive wildlife entertainment

To raise awareness on ethical wildlife tourism, World Animal Protection encourages tour companies to desist from offering captive wildlife entertainment as part of their itineraries. There are more than two hundred companies that have taken the wildlife friendly pledge of World Animal Protection worldwide. The latest company to become wildlife friendly in India is Her Expeditions, a travel company promoting women's travel. Her Expeditions has now decided to highlight the cause of animal welfare alongside those of women as part of their company policy. World Animal Protection is also highlighting wild animal abuse persistently in the media and

Bearing environmental preservation in mind, World Animal Protection also raises awareness on the harmful effects of factory farming and excessive meat consumption that leads to destruction of habitat for wildlife. Growing concern for the environment and awareness on the welfare of animals are intertwined in the modern world. Tackling wildlife in entertainment and changing our diet can make the world a more habitable place, that, as the astronomer Carl Sagan stated to be a pale blue dot, "the only home we have ever known."



