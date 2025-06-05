Scientists in China have discovered a new Super-Earth, named Kepler-725c, located in the habitable zone of a Sun-like star about 2,400 light-years from Earth. This exciting find adds new weight to the search for extraterrestrial life.

The discovery was made by researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences using a method called Transit Timing Variation (TTV), which tracks small changes in the timing of a planet's orbit due to the gravitational pull of nearby planets, reports Daily Mail.

What is a Super-Earth?

A Super-Earth is a type of planet that is larger than Earth, but smaller than gas giants like Neptune or Uranus. These planets may be made of rock, gas, or both. While the name might suggest otherwise, “Super-Earth” refers only to size, not habitability.

NASA says these planets are common in the galaxy, but we don’t have any like them in our own solar system. That makes studying them important for understanding what kinds of planets might support life.

Why Kepler-725c stands out

Kepler-725c orbits its host star at just the right distance for liquid water to potentially exist, this is what scientists call the habitable zone. The planet is also believed to have a rocky surface, much like Earth.

This combination, liquid water and a solid surface, is important because it could allow for the development of carbon-based life, like that found on Earth.

It also has a shorter year than Earth, taking just 207.5 days to complete one orbit around its star. Interestingly, the star it orbits is younger than our Sun, at just 1.6 billion years old.

The new technique that found it

Kepler-725c was discovered using a technique called Transit Timing Variation (TTV). This method detects tiny changes in the orbit of a known planet, which can be caused by the gravitational pull of an unseen companion, like a Super-Earth.

The research team noticed unusual timing in the orbit of another planet in the same system. These irregularities hinted at a hidden planet nearby, and after further analysis, Kepler-725c was confirmed.

What scientists say

The scientists behind the study noted, “A super-Earth located in the habitable zone of a Sun-like star suggests the possibility of carbon-based life similar to that on Earth.”

They also added that the planet could be a “volatile-dominated water world,” which means it might be covered with oceans rather than land.

However, the discovery does not confirm the presence of life, just that the planet has the potential to support it.

While Kepler-725c is still only a candidate for life, it shows just how far our technology has come in identifying new worlds. With improved techniques like TTV, the search for habitable planets, and possibly alien life, continues to accelerate.