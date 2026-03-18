Long-buried CIA files have reignited a storm of speculation, revealing how the United States once explored the chilling possibility of controlling the weather as a strategic weapon.

Long-buried CIA files have reignited a storm of speculation, revealing how the United States once explored the chilling possibility of controlling the weather as a strategic weapon. Declassified in 2003, the once top-secret CIA documents shed light on controversial plans dating back to the 1960s. The files detail experiments in weather modification, a technique involving rockets or aircraft dispersing chemicals into the atmosphere to manipulate climate patterns and even alter storm systems.

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While the resurfaced 1965 records stop short of naming the exact chemicals used, they underscore a striking push for expanded funding. Memos reveal that federal investment in these programs was set to quadruple by 1967, a year that coincided with the US deploying weather-altering tactics during the Vietnam War, reportedly triggering floods and landslides along key supply routes.

The documents have resurfaced amid a fresh wave of online debate. One post on X claimed, 'The CIA has been poisoning the sky and controlling the weather since 1965!'

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The 18-page report, now circulating widely, also includes a letter of support from then-US President Lyndon B. Johnson, signaling high-level endorsement of these classified efforts.

Johnson’s backing came just years after a stark warning he delivered in 1962, when he declared: 'He who controls the weather will control the world.' Within 18 months of that speech, he assumed the presidency and oversaw two of the most controversial weather experiments in US history—Project Stormfury and Project Popeye.

Project Stormfury, already underway by 1965, involved flying aircraft directly into hurricanes and seeding them with silver iodide in an attempt to weaken their intensity. One such operation targeted a powerful storm near Florida—believed to be Hurricane Betsy—which later slammed Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane.

By 1967, the scope expanded dramatically with Project Popeye, a covert military operation designed to prolong Vietnam’s monsoon season. The goal: disrupt enemy supply chains by turning terrain into a quagmire of mud and landslides.

Intelligence officials at the time noted that these efforts had Johnson’s full support, as the US raced against the Soviet Union in a high-stakes Cold War contest to master environmental warfare.

Despite these revelations, US authorities have consistently maintained that weather modification programs were intended for benign purposes, such as reducing the strength of dangerous storms or bringing rain to drought-stricken regions.

However, the resurfacing of these documents has fueled conspiracy theories suggesting something far more sinister. Critics allege that such technologies were weaponized to manipulate populations—by intensifying storms, blocking sunlight, and even contaminating ecosystems.

Much of this speculation centers around so-called “chemtrails”, the lingering white streaks seen behind aircraft.

Prominent voices, including US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and environmental researcher Dane Wigington, have also alleged that these trails may contain toxic metals such as aluminum, barium, and mercury.

'Those materials are put in jet fuel,' RFK Jr claimed in April 2025. 'I'm going to do everything in my power to stop it. Find out who's doing it and holding them accountable.'

Yet, the overwhelming majority of scientists firmly reject these claims. Experts explain that these streaks—known as contrails—are formed when water vapor from aircraft exhaust freezes into ice crystals at high altitudes.

Still, historical records confirm that weather manipulation was not merely theoretical. Documents released after the Vietnam War revealed that US forces seeded clouds with lead iodide to intensify rainfall along the Ho Chi Minh Trail—triggering landslides and disrupting enemy movement.

Lead iodide, a toxic compound, poses serious health risks, including neurological damage and developmental issues in children. Health authorities warn that there is no safe level of exposure.

Wigington, however, insists the threat is ongoing. He claims decades of research—including rainwater analysis, aircraft imagery, and whistleblower accounts—point to a covert, large-scale geoengineering effort.

According to his estimates, aircraft allegedly equipped with specialized systems may be releasing tens of millions of tons of nanoparticles into the atmosphere each year, claims that remain unverified and widely disputed.