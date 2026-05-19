At 23, Tushar Kumar has become the youngest Indian-origin Mayor in the UK after taking charge of Elstree and Borehamwood in Hertfordshire. Read more about his journey and rise in British politics.

At the age of 23, Tushar Kumar has made history by becoming the youngest Indian-origin Mayor in the United Kingdom. Representing the Labour Party, he officially started his role as Mayor of Elstree and Borehamwood during the town council’s annual Mayor Making Ceremony, which took place at Fairway Hall in Hertfordshire, England.

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His achievement has attracted attention not just because of his youth, but also due to his quick rise in British local politics after moving from India as a child.

Early Journey

Tushar Kumar was born in Haryana, India, and moved to the UK with his family in 2013 when he was just 10 years old. Since then, he has developed a strong academic and political background. He studied Political Science at King’s College London and earned excellent grades, including five A-levels and 21 GCSEs.

Even though he now has major responsibilities as Mayor, he intends to continue his education and is set to start a master’s degree in political economy at University College London in September 2026.

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Political Rise

Kumar began his political career at an early age and became a town councillor when he was only 20, while still going to university. Before becoming Mayor, he also served as Deputy Mayor of Elstree and Borehamwood.

A notable moment in his political journey occurred in 2023 when both he and his mother, Parveen Rani, were elected as Labour councillors. Their mother-son team became a unique example of family involvement in local government. Kumar has often mentioned that his mother is the biggest influence behind his political goals.

Community Focus

He has also worked as a Policy Advisor for the UK government’s Department for Work and Pensions and as a research analyst for a national LGBTQ+ charity.

He has stayed connected to his Indian heritage by organizing the council’s first-ever Diwali celebration and by volunteering with the Hindi Shiksha Parishad UK, where he teaches free Hindi classes to British-Indian children.

As Mayor, his focus will be on empowering youth, encouraging community involvement, and supporting local charities. He has chosen the WD6 Food Support network as his main mayoral charity and has also shared his long-term goal of running for Prime Minister of the UK one day.