    Chinese family of 8 makes luxurious hotel their new home; pay Rs 11,000 per day (WATCH)

    For more than seven months, a Chinese family has been staying in hotels after giving up their flat. Interested in knowing why? In other words, to save money while living in hotels for the rest of their life.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 1:24 PM IST

    A Chinese family of eight has been causing a stir on social media due to their unconventional lifestyle choice. Instead of residing in a traditional house, they have opted to stay in a luxurious hotel for the past 229 days, and there's no sign of them abandoning this distinctive living arrangement any time soon. As reported by the South China Morning Post, the entire family has chosen to stay at a hotel in Nanyang, where they pay a daily rate of 1,000 yuan (approximately Rs 11,000).

    The family occupies a suite comprising a living room and two twin rooms. The all-inclusive nature of the room rate means they are spared additional charges for electricity, water, parking, or heating. Remarkably, the family is so satisfied with their hotel lifestyle that they are contemplating making it a permanent arrangement for the rest of their lives.

    Also read: World's most powerful passport: France, Japan among 6 nations to share top spot; check India, Pakistan's rank

    This unusual story gained attention when a video surfaced on social media, showcasing the family members standing in their hotel room equipped with a sofa, TV, chairs, and stocked with daily necessities such as clothes, food, and water.

    "Today is the 229th day of our stay at the hotel. The room costs 1,000 yuan per day. Our family of eight live very well. We feel happy living here, so we plan to live in a hotel for the rest of our lives," a member of the family, Mu Xue, said. She mentioned that the hotel provided them with an exclusive rate for extended stays.

    In a separate video, Mu shared that her family possesses six properties and enjoys a stable financial situation.

    "I never thought this way of living would help save money. I just feel that it makes everything convenient. We feel happy living here, so we plan to live in a hotel for the rest of our lives," Mu conveyed to Star Video.

    Also read: Move over Burj Khalifa, THIS building is set to be crowned as the 'tallest' in the world; know details

    While some online users were intrigued by this unconventional living setup, others deemed it rather absurd, suggesting that it could be uncomfortable for family members.

    As per Anjuke, a mainland real estate information platform, the average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Shanghai has soared to 20,000 yuan (Rs 2,37,281), excluding utilities. In contrast, the hotel stay amounts to 30,000 yuan per month, encompassing all expenses.

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2024, 1:24 PM IST
