Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma stated that India supports a democratic, stable, and inclusive Bangladesh. Speaking at an iftar in Dhaka, he emphasized the deep, people-centric relationship rooted in the shared history of the 1971 Liberation War.

Pranay Verma, Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka, said on Saturday that India supports a democratic, stable and inclusive Bangladesh. Verma made the remarks while addressing an iftar reception hosted by the India High Commission in Dhaka. The event was attended by several senior ministers from the Bangladesh government, political leaders from different parties, and prominent members of civil society.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'A Truly People-Centric Relationship'

In his address, he highlighted the depth and importance of the longstanding relationship between Bangladesh and India, underscoring the close ties between the two neighbouring countries.

"As we gather here today, we are reminded of the bonds of friendship and societal and familial links between India and Bangladesh that connect our people, that connect the hearts of our people together, and that make our relationship a truly people-centric one. Our people share a rich history and a deep cultural connection. We are joined together by the indelible history of our shared sacrifices during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971," he added.

"Today, as two aspiring and forward-moving societies, we stand at the cusp of a new future where we can offer to each other and to our region a shared prosperity by working together," the Indian envoy said.

"India has and will always support a democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive, and inclusive Bangladesh," Verma said.

Bilateral Engagement and Cooperation

Recently, Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh's Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, holding discussions over various areas of common interest.

The discussions included enhanced cooperation to strengthen local governance structures and rural development, which are shared priorities of both countries.

They also agreed to strengthen bilateral engagement in areas such as the rural economy, agricultural cooperatives, financial empowerment at the grassroots, etc.

High Commissioner underlined that India-Bangladesh relations are founded on people-to-people ties and that India remains ready to engage with Bangladesh in a positive, constructive, and forward-looking manner to promote people-centric cooperation in all domains based on mutual interest and mutual benefit.