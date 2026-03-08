The MEA confirms over 52,000 Indians have returned from the Gulf region amid the West Asia crisis. A special control room has been set up to assist stranded nationals as the government continues to monitor the evolving situation and conflict.

MEA Assists Indians Amid Evolving West Asia Situation

The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday shared an update on the evolving situation in West Asia and the Gulf region, noting that more than 52,000 Indians travelled safely from Gulf region to India between March 1-7, 2026 and that a dedicated special control room has been set up to monitor and respond to queries from those affected.

In an official press statement, the MEA said that the Government of India is continuously monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia and the Gulf region, especially with regard to the welfare of Indian nationals who have been stranded there during transit or on short-duration visits.

"All Indian nationals in the region are advised to follow the guidelines of the local authorities as well as the advisories being issued by the Indian Embassy or Consulate in their location. Each of our Embassies and Consulates in these countries have issued detailed advisories and set up 24x7 Helplines that are assisting in addressing concerns on account of the ongoing situation", the statement said.

It further added, "The Ministry of External Affairs has also set up a dedicated Special Control Room to monitor and respond to queries from those affected as well as their families. Complete details of all our Helplines are available at: https://www.mea.gov.in/press-releases.htm?dtl/40846/Special_Control_Room_in_MEA "

Repatriation Flights Operating

The statement noted that following the partial opening of airspace across the region in the last few days, Indian and foreign airlines are operating commercial flights, including non-scheduled flights, to enable the return of Indian passengers who were in transit or on short-term visits in these countries.

"By now, more than 52,000 Indians have availed of these flights and travelled safely from the Gulf region to India between March 1-7, 2026, 32107 of whom have travelled on Indian carriers. More flights are planned in the coming days", MEA added.

It further noted that in those countries where commercial flight operations are unavailable, Indian nationals are advised to contact the concerned Embassy/Consulate for information and advice regarding the nearest available commercial flight options.

The MEA underlined that the safety and welfare of Indian nationals abroad is of utmost priority to the Government, which remains engaged with the Governments across the region to work towards facilitating all those in need of assistance.

Regional Conflict Escalates

Meanwhile, the theatre of war has seen no relenting. A wave of Israeli airstrikes in Tehran and central Iran on Friday night targeted several key Iranian military sites, including an underground ballistic missile factory and a military academy, the IDF said.

According to the Israeli military, more than 80 Israeli Air Force fighter jets dropped 230 bombs on the targets during the strikes. Among the targets was a subterranean site "for the storage and production of ballistic missiles, from which hundreds of soldiers from the armed forces of the Iranian terror regime operated," the IDF said.

Countering that the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced that on Friday night it had launched the 23rd wave of Operation True Promise 4, highlighting the deployment of new-generation missile systems against targets in the occupied territories and US bases across the region. According to the statement, the latest wave involved advanced missile systems designed to strike multiple targets. (ANI)