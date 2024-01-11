Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    World's most powerful passport: France, Japan among 6 nations to share top spot; check India, Pakistan's rank

    Citizens from France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and Spain now enjoy the advantage of visa-free or visa-on-arrival entry to an impressive 194 destinations globally – marking the highest point since the inception of the Henley Passport Index.

    Worlds most powerful passport: France, Japan among 6 nations to share top spot; check India, Pakistan's rank snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 11:31 AM IST

    A noteworthy shift has taken place in the ranking of the world's most powerful passports, with an unprecedented six nations currently holding the top spot for the most sought-after travel documents in 2024. Citizens from France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and Spain now enjoy the advantage of visa-free or visa-on-arrival entry to an impressive 194 destinations globally – marking the highest point since the inception of the Henley Passport Index, which has been monitoring global travel freedoms for the past 19 years.

    The Henley Passport Index, created by the London-based Henley & Partners and utilizing exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), mirrors the most recent patterns in global mobility. Traditionally, Japan and Singapore have maintained the leading position for the past five years. Nevertheless, the recent rankings signify a notable ascent for European nations. Finland and Sweden, alongside South Korea, currently occupy the second position, providing access to 193 destinations. Austria, Denmark, Ireland, and the Netherlands closely follow in third place, each boasting access to 192 destinations.

    With its passport ranking 80th on the list, Indian nationals can visit 62 countries—including well-known tourist hotspots like Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand—without needing a visa. India shares its current rank with Uzbekistan while neighbouring Pakistan is positioned at 101st.

    The index, dedicated to evaluating global travel freedoms, underscores a notable discrepancy in worldwide mobility, particularly emphasizing the limitations faced by the least influential passports.

    Afghanistan continues to occupy the bottom position on the index, with its citizens enjoying visa-free access to merely 28 countries. This stark difference emphasizes the growing gap in global mobility, with the top-ranked nations now having the privilege to travel to 166 more destinations without a visa compared to Afghanistan.

    Pakistan, with a visa-free score of 34, holds the unenviable title of possessing the fourth least powerful passport globally. Only Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan rank lower in the hierarchy of the world's most and least influential passports.

    10 least powerful passports 2024:

    Afghanistan (28)
    Syria (29)
    Iraq (31)
    Pakistan (34)
    Yemen (35)
    Somalia (36)
    Libya, Nepal, Palestinian Territories (40)
    Bangladesh, North Korea (42)
    Eritrea, Sri Lanka (43)
    Iran, Lebanon, Nigeria, Sudan (45)

    The report also illuminates the broader consequences of restricted travel freedom. The disparity in global mobility extends beyond mere convenience and reveals deeper geopolitical and economic imbalances. Nations with less powerful passports frequently encounter obstacles in international trade, investment, and the cross-border exchange of skills – essential elements for economic advancement.

    The Henley Global Mobility Report 2024 underscores the significance of augmenting travel freedom and fostering openness to international collaboration as pivotal catalysts for global economic development. It posits that improving visa-free access can exert a positive influence on a country's economic performance and its integration into the global community.

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2024, 11:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vegetarians 39% less likely to get COVID: Report vkp

    Vegetarians 39% less likely to get COVID: Report

    UK sending Littoral Response Group to Indian Ocean this year, joint work on complex weapons continues

    UK sending Littoral Response Group to Indian Ocean this year, joint work on complex weapons continues

    Pakistan's Apex Court upholds former dictator Pervez Musharraf's death penalty a year after demise avv

    Pakistan's Apex Court upholds former dictator Pervez Musharraf's death penalty a year after demise

    Amid row with India, Maldives president meets China's Xi Jinping; receives 21-gun salute grand welcome snt

    Amid row with India, Maldives president meets China's Xi Jinping; receives 21-gun salute grand welcome

    US in meltdown as Chinese businessman emerges as 2nd biggest non-American landholder in the country avv

    US in meltdown as Chinese businessman emerges as 2nd biggest non-American landholder in the country

    Recent Stories

    Abraham Ozler REVIEW: Is Jayaram, Midhun Manuel Thomas' Malayalam movie worth your time? Read THIS RBA

    Abraham Ozler REVIEW: Is Jayaram, Midhun Manuel Thomas' Malayalam movie worth your time? Read THIS

    Vegetarians 39% less likely to get COVID: Report vkp

    Vegetarians 39% less likely to get COVID: Report

    Ayodhya gears up for magnificent 'Ram Naam Maha Yagya' to mark temple consecration AJR

    Ayodhya gears up for magnificent 'Ram Naam Maha Yagya' to mark temple consecration

    Republic Day tableau controversy: Former Karnataka CM urges proactive action

    Republic Day tableau controversy: Former Karnataka CM urges proactive action

    In pictures: Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah celebrates birthday with Orry, friends and family RKK

    In pictures: Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah celebrates birthday with Orry, friends and family

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon