UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nayhan met five civilians injured amid regional tensions, vowing the nation would emerge stronger and is "no easy prey." The visit comes as Dubai airport operations were suspended due to escalating conflict.

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nayhan on Friday met five civilians who were injured amid tensions in West Asia and the Gulf region. He underlined that the UAE would continue to protect its people and the country, highlighting that they would emerge stronger than before. He made the remarks on Friday during his visit to check on the injured currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

UAE to Emerge Stronger

Nayhan said, "I am here at the hospital visiting five of those who were injured in the recent events. All five are civilians: two Emiratis, one Indian, one Sudanese, and one Iranian. They are all our responsibility, and, God willing, they will make a full recovery."

He said that everything is well in the UAE and thanked the armed forces, other security institutions such as the Ministry of Interior, the security services, and Civil Defence for their service. "We are in a time of war, and I promise them that we will fulfil our duty, because it is our obligation to protect our people and our country. We will carry out our duty towards our country, our people, and our residents who are also part of our family. May God protect the UAE, protect its people, and safeguard everyone who lives in it with dignity and security. I promise everyone that we will emerge stronger than before."

'UAE is No Easy Prey'

The UAE President added, "Another message I would like to convey is directed at the enemies of the UAE: The UAE is attractive; the UAE is beautiful. The UAE is a model. But I say to them: Do not be misled by the UAE's appearance. "The UAE has thick skin and bitter flesh - we are no easy prey."

His visit comes amid the backdrop of rising tensions in West Asia and the Gulf. In a message shared on X on Saturday, Nahyan underlined that the UAE places its security and sovereignty and the safety of its people and residents and visitors at the forefront of its priorities and stands capable of confronting the aggressions. الأخوة والأخوات والأبناء شعب دولة الإمارات، والمقيمين على أرضها، وزوارنا الكرام، دولة الإمارات تضع أمنها وسيادتها وسلامة شعبها والمقيمين فيها وزوارها في مقدمة أولوياتها.. وقادرة بفضل الله تعالى على التصدي لهذه الاعتداءات. أتوجه بالشكر لقواتنا المسلحة الباسلة وأجهزتنا الأمنية… — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) March 7, 2026

Dubai Airport Operations Suspended

Meanwhile, on Saturday, in a post on X, the Dubai Media Office said, "For the safety of passengers, airport staff, and airline crew, operations at Dubai International (DXB) have been temporarily suspended. All procedures are being managed in line with established safety protocols" For the safety of passengers, airport staff, and airline crew, operations at Dubai International (DXB) have been temporarily suspended. All procedures are being managed in line with established safety protocols. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 7, 2026

Regional Tensions Escalate

The developments come as after the US and Israeli strikes resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and four senior military and security officials. In response, Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict in West Asia and heightening risks for civilians and expatriates alike. (ANI)