    Move over Bhurj Khalifa, THIS building is set to be crowned as the 'tallest' in the world; know details

    The United Arab Emirates (UAE) kept its long-term vision while unveiling the Burj Khalifa in 2009. The building changed the perception of the world towards the UAE which is now seen as a global hub for business rather than just an oil-producing nation. Saudi Arabia is walking on the same path and it's all set to poach the world's tallest building tag from Burj Khalifa with its showpiece in Jeddah.

    First Published Jan 10, 2024, 5:12 PM IST

    Dubai's Burj Khalifa turned out to be one of the best investments from the UAE government. The tourism that Burj Khalifa attracted worked in the way of the UAE changing the prior perception of it being a mere oil-producing country. Burj Khalifa reflected a luxurious, travel-friendly, pro-business UAE. Such innovative investments in other countries would be regarded as worthless expenses but the UAE showed far far-sighted long-term vision.

    Saudi Arabia has learned the art of far-sighted long-term vision from the UAE. It is rapidly changing from a mere oil-producing nation to a technocratic, tourism-friendly, and business-friendly nation under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. Saudi Arabia will unveil another monumental piece that will be etched in the world records.

    Also Read: Ecuador's internal crisis explained: What's transpiring in the South American country?

    Saudi Arabia's Jeddah Tower which is under construction will take over the tag of the world's tallest building. The Jeddah Tower is reportedly going to be over 1,000 m (1 km; 3,281 feet) tall. Burj Khalifa is placed as the tallest building in the world currently with a height of 828 meters (2,716.5 feet). The UAE’s showpiece building has 163 floors primarily consisting of business, residential, and hospitality ventures.

    The Jeddah Tower will accommodate luxury housing, office space, and serviced apartments. It will reportedly also have the world's highest observatory. The massive building is being constructed by Jeddah Economic Company with a price tag of $1.23 billion. The project was already announced many years ago and the work had already begun. But under mysterious circumstances, the work midway was called off. The Jeddah Economic Company is restarting work on the Jeddah Tower after a gap of five years.

