Champions Trophy 2025: Chaos as fans scale stadium grills during grand opening ceremony in Pakistan (WATCH)

A video circulating widely on social media captures sheer chaos outside Karachi’s stadium during the grand opening ceremony of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Feb 13, 2025, 5:08 PM IST

A video circulating widely on social media captures sheer chaos outside Karachi’s stadium during the grand opening ceremony of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan. The footage shows a massive crowd of men scrambling, climbing, and jumping over stadium grills in a desperate bid to enter the venue.

The man recording the video can be heard expressing frustration, saying, "All doors are closed, all entrances are closed. See how people are going. This is what they have done. There is no management."

The disorder reportedly erupted due to mismanagement at the VIP entry gates, where attendees were left stranded as security failed to control the overwhelming crowd. With gates locked and no clear instructions, fans resorted to scaling barriers to gain access.

Netizens have reacted to the video with many questioning the handling of the high-profile tournament’s opening event.

A user wrote, "This is a big security lapse. This is why teams are not travelling to Pakistan for cricket match."

Another user commented, "Security in Pakistan is Myth".

A third user wrote, "Its Big security lapse.. ICC should change the venue of champions trophy from karachi to Dubai."

A fourth user in a humorous take wrote, "Champions Trophy or Hunger Games? Entry pass mila ya survival test clear karna padega?"

