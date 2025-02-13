Kerala Uber driver sends creepy texts, harasses woman after ride ends: 'Which spray are you using'; SEE post

A woman in Kerala has accused an Uber driver of harassing her by sending messages on WhatsApp. The woman shared screenshots of her conversation with the driver, who allegedly contacted her after the ride ended.

A woman in Kerala has accused an Uber driver of harassing her by sending 'creepy' messages on WhatsApp. The woman, Smriti Kannan, took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared screenshots of her conversation with the driver, who allegedly contacted her after the ride ended.

The driver, Muhammad Mishal, asked Kannan if she remembered him and asked about the perfume she was wearing, after which she blocked him. Sharing screenshots of the conversation, Kannan wrote, "WHAT THE F**K @Uber_India how bad are your privacy settings? An Uber driver messages me on WhatsApp and asks me creepy questions. Seriously how safe are women???"

Smriti Kannan reported the incident to Uber, leading to the driver termination.

The woman questioned the safety of women in such cabs.

Uber responds

Uber responded by stating that the driver had been fired and that they mask phone numbers of riders and drivers on all trips. They suggested the driver might have obtained the number through a UPI payment app.

However, passengers question this explanation, as drivers often call back to confirm locations after booking, implying access to phone numbers.

