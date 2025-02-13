Delhi court grants pre-arrest bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan till Feb 24, asks him to join probe

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday granted pre-arrest bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan till Feb 24.

BREAKING: Delhi court grants pre-arrest bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan till Feb 24 shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Feb 13, 2025, 2:38 PM IST

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday granted pre-arrest bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan till Feb 24 in connection with a case involving alleged obstruction of police officers. The court also directed Khan to cooperate with the investigation. Amanatullah Khan had filed an anticipatory bail plea before the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with a fresh FIR registered against him.

Earlier in the day, the Rouse Avenue Court issued a notice to Delhi Police on Khan’s anticipatory bail plea, which was filed in connection with an FIR accusing him of obstructing police officers while they attempted to arrest a proclaimed offender on February 10.

Khan has denied the charges, calling them "false and baseless." Seeking protection before joining the investigation, the Okhla MLA had written to the Delhi Police commissioner, alleging that the case against him was fabricated and demanding a fair probe.

Also read: Shocking daylight abduction of 6-year-old in MP, kidnappers blind mother with chili powder (WATCH)

He, in his letter, claimed there were no reasonable grounds for the FIR registered against him. He stated that he was booked without "reasonable grounds or allegations."

The incident took place on February 10 around 3 pm when a crime branch team arrived at Jogabai Extension in Jamia Nagar to arrest Shavez Khan, an accused in a 2018 attempted murder case, according to the FIR.

While interrogating Shavez, Amanatullah Khan allegedly arrived with 20-25 supporters and confronted the officers, police said on Monday. DCP South East Delhi Ravi Kumar Singh stated that the Crime Branch team had visited Amanatullah's house to arrest Shavez, but the MLA and his supporters allegedly helped him escape.

Since then, both Amanatullah and Shavez have been untraceable. The FIR alleges that Khan and his supporters threatened the officers, saying they "don’t value courts or law enforcement."

The confrontation turned aggressive, with officers being pushed and shoved before Shavez managed to escape.

Also read: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables Income Tax Bill in Lok Sabha – key highlights

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables Income Tax Bill in Lok Sabha key highlights AJR

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables Income Tax Bill in Lok Sabha – Key highlights

Shocking daylight abduction of 6-year-old in MP, kidnappers blind mother with chili powder ddr

Shocking daylight abduction of 6-year-old in MP, kidnappers blind mother with chili powder (WATCH)

Kerala Assembly session disrupted as Opposition stages walkout over alleged reduction in SC/ST funds anr

Kerala Assembly session disrupted as Opposition stages walkout over alleged reduction in SC/ST funds

Waqf case: Delhi HC issues notice to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on ED's plea

Waqf case: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan gets Delhi HC notice on ED's plea

Vice Governor of Yamanashi meets Chief Mminister Yogi Adityanath to strengthen Japan-Uttar Pradesh ties

Vice Governor of Yamanashi meets Chief Mminister Yogi Adityanath to strengthen Japan-Uttar Pradesh ties

Recent Stories

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables Income Tax Bill in Lok Sabha key highlights AJR

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables Income Tax Bill in Lok Sabha – Key highlights

Vayve Eva: India's first solar car launch- Know price, range, features, and more details NTI

Vayve Eva: India’s first solar car launch - Know price, range, features, and more details

Shocking daylight abduction of 6-year-old in MP, kidnappers blind mother with chili powder ddr

Shocking daylight abduction of 6-year-old in MP, kidnappers blind mother with chili powder (WATCH)

Kerala Assembly session disrupted as Opposition stages walkout over alleged reduction in SC/ST funds anr

Kerala Assembly session disrupted as Opposition stages walkout over alleged reduction in SC/ST funds

Champions Trophy 2025: Top 5 batsmen with most 6s ATG

Champion's Trophy 2025: Top 5 batsmen with most 6s

Recent Videos

Kiren Rijiju Dismisses Opposition Allegations in Rajya Sabha, Defends JPC Report Integrity

Kiren Rijiju Dismisses Opposition Allegations in Rajya Sabha, Defends JPC Report Integrity

Video Icon
🎵 Top 10 Jubin Nautiyal ROMANTIC Hits | KISS DAY Special 😘 | Valentine's Week Love Songs 💖

🎵 Top 10 Jubin Nautiyal ROMANTIC Hits | KISS DAY Special 😘 | Valentine's Week Love Songs 💖

Video Icon
Indian Flag Replaces US Flag at Blair House to Welcome PM Modi in Washington DC | Asianet Newsable

Indian Flag Replaces US Flag at Blair House to Welcome PM Modi in Washington DC | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Congress MPs Hold Protest In Parliament Over Wild Animal Attacks In Kerala | Asianet Newsable

Congress MPs Hold Protest In Parliament Over Wild Animal Attacks In Kerala | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Aaj Ki Raat Fame Tamannaah Bhatia Wows in Purple Saree at Rang Mandir in Bandra | Asianet Newsable

Aaj Ki Raat Fame Tamannaah Bhatia Wows in Purple Saree at Rang Mandir in Bandra | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon