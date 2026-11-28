High Commissioner Dinesh K Patnaik addressed the Canada-India Investment Forum, advocating for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement to enhance trade, innovation, clean energy, and overall economic prosperity for both nations.

Ottawa [Canada], November 28 (ANI): Indian High Commissioner to Canada Dinesh K Patnaik participated in the Canada-India Investment Forum, highlighting the potential for strengthening economic ties between the two countries through enhanced trade, innovation and shared prosperity. In his remarks at the forum, Patnaik emphasised that a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) could unlock new opportunities for both nations by strengthening supply chains, advancing clean energy cooperation and driving economic growth.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Canada said, “High Commissioner @DineshKPatnaik had the privilege of participating in the Canada-India Investment Forum today. In his remarks, he highlighted the immense potential of strengthening India-Canada economic cooperation through enhanced trade, innovation and shared prosperity.”

“A Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement can unlock new opportunities, build resilient supply chains, advance clean energy and drive growth for both nations,” the Embassy added. The Embassy also thanked Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand for her insights and continued commitment to advancing economic relations between the two countries. “Sincere thanks to Foreign Minister @AnitaAnandMP for her valuable insights and continued commitment to advancing Canada-India economic ties. Together, let us shape a future of greater opportunity and prosperity!” it said.

The engagement comes amid efforts by New Delhi and Ottawa to strengthen bilateral trade and investment relations and advance negotiations for a CEPA, with both sides aiming to conclude the agreement by the end of 2026. Earlier, on May 29, India and Canada launched the Canada-India Trade and Investment Forum to strengthen business engagement and facilitate new commercial partnerships between companies from both countries.

According to a joint statement issued by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Canadian Minister Maninder Sidhu and Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal reaffirmed their commitment to expanding bilateral trade and investment to support economic growth and create commercial opportunities. The two sides identified clean energy, critical minerals, agri-food, advanced manufacturing, digital technologies and skills development as key areas for cooperation.

In October, Canada led its largest trade delegation to India in more than 30 years, with nearly 300 business delegates exploring partnerships across sectors including aerospace, clean energy, technology, life sciences, agri-food and forestry. Canada has also set an ambitious target of more than doubling bilateral trade with India to USD 70 billion by 2030, reflecting efforts to expand commercial engagement and investment opportunities between the two countries. (ANI)