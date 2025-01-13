Los Angeles wildfires: Death toll rises to 24 as winds threaten further destruction

Wildfires in Los Angeles have claimed at least 24 lives, with over 40,000 acres burned and 12,000 buildings destroyed. Strong winds and critical fire conditions continue to threaten the area, leading to evacuations of about 150,000 residents.

The death toll from the catastrophic wildfires in Los Angeles reached 24 on Sunday (Jan 12), with authorities cautioning that strong winds could intensify the flames further. The fires, now in their sixth day, have devastated large parts of the city, leaving entire neighborhoods in ruins and displacing thousands of residents.

Efforts to combat the fires have slowed the spread of the Palisades Fire, which had been threatening the affluent Brentwood area and the heavily populated San Fernando Valley.

Los Angeles Wildfires intensify: Devastation, evacuation, death toll increases; Read on

On Sunday, California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) predicted that the ongoing wildfires could become the most devastating natural disaster in U.S. history due to the widespread destruction.

During a press briefing on Sunday afternoon, officials expressed optimism that residents might be able to return to areas impacted by the Palisades and Eaton fires, with Thursday being the earliest they could safely return.

Cal Fire reported that three active wildfires in the Los Angeles area have burned more than 40,000 acres, making them larger than San Francisco. As of Sunday, officials confirmed that the fires have destroyed over 12,000 buildings and prompted the evacuation of around 150,000 residents. The cause of the fires is still under investigation.

The Weather Service has issued red flag warnings for severe fire conditions lasting until Wednesday, with winds reaching 50 mph (80 kph) and mountain gusts up to 70 mph (113 kph). Meteorologist Rich Thompson from the Weather Service highlighted Tuesday as the most critical day for fire risk.

Why did the California fires occur? Exploring theories of Climate Change and other conspiracy; Read on

Latest Videos