PM Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to Australia to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He will meet PM Anthony Albanese, attend a CEOs forum, and engage with the excited Indian diaspora in Melbourne.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to commence a high-profile, three-day official visit to Australia on Wednesday, following an invitation from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Designed to inject fresh energy into the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the visit spans 8 to 10 July and focuses heavily on bolstering diplomatic, economic, and cultural bridges between the two democracies.

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Significantly, this engagement marks his third official visit to the country as Prime Minister and coincides with the high-stakes Australia-India Annual Leaders' Summit. It also serves as the critical second leg of his broader three-nation visit covering Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand. During his stay in Melbourne, Prime Minister Modi will engage in extensive bilateral discussions with Albanese and pay a formal courtesy call on Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn. Reinforcing the vital commercial dimensions of the relationship, the Prime Minister's itinerary features prominent engagements with the economic sector, including his participation in the India-Australia CEOs Forum, where he will address leading corporate figures from both nations.

Australian PM on a 'Consequential' Partnership

Prior to the Indian leader's arrival, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese characterised India as a vital economic ally, underscoring the expanding geopolitical importance of the bilateral relationship. In an official statement released by the Prime Minister's Office in Canberra, Albanese pointed out that India's standing as the world's fourth-largest and fastest-growing major economy renders it a crucial commercial partner for Australia. "I am honoured to welcome my friend Prime Minister Modi to Australia for our Annual Leaders' Summit," Albanese stated. "The Australia-India relationship has never been more consequential, and our partnership fosters peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. I look forward to strengthening Australia and India's deep partnership." The Australian leader further noted that the ties between the two democracies remain firmly anchored in the framework of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, reinforced by robust everyday cooperation. "Our cooperation on trade, defence, security, and technology is delivering benefits for both countries," Albanese remarked.

'Mini India' in Melbourne Erupts in Excitement

Parallel to these high-level diplomatic and economic engagements, the Indian leader is set to connect directly with the local expatriate community during a dedicated diaspora event in the Victorian capital. Ahead of his arrival, massive excitement has already gripped residents, particularly in Melbourne's vibrant Clayton area, a multicultural suburb widely recognised as "Mini India" due to its dense concentration of Indian businesses, culture, and residents. Visuals from the bustling Clayton locality showcase a thriving commercial and social ecosystem deeply rooted in subcontinental heritage, where members of the local community have expressed immense pride regarding the Indian Prime Minister's presence in the city.

Smit, a member of the Indian diaspora residing in Clayton who originally hails from Surat, Gujarat, highlighted the area's homely atmosphere and distinct demographic layout. "I live in the Clayton area, but I hail from Surat, Gujarat. Most of the restaurants in this area are Indian restaurants. Several communities live here, but I can say that 50-60% of the population in this area comprises Indians. That is why this is called 'Mini India'. Even the suburbs around this have Indian and Asian populations. It feels like home here. I am excited that the Prime Minister is visiting Melbourne," Smit told ANI.

This sentiment was strongly mirrored by other residents, who praised the suburb's robust cultural infrastructure, which seamlessly blends everyday necessities, grocery stores, temples, and churches with traditional heritage. Aditi Patel, another member of the expatriate community living in the area, pointed out that the presence of familiar amenities makes living abroad an enjoyable experience while expressing her eagerness for the prime ministerial visit. "There are so many things to enjoy here. We have all the grocery stores, restaurants, cultural events, temples, and churches here. We enjoy it here. I am so excited that PM is visiting here. I really wanted to meet him, but I have some university work. I feel so proud that he is here in Melbourne," Patel told ANI. (ANI)